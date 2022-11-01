Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Billy Cox, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and more to headline Experience Hendrix concert in Austin, Texas
The one-off show – a celebration of what would have been Hendrix’s 80th birthday – will also feature Zakk Wylde, Chris Layton, Doyle Bramhall II, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas. A one-off Experience Hendrix concert – inspired by the annual all-star concert tours of the same name...
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8-string review
With its incredibly fast and comfortable playability and impressive variety of electric and acoustic tones, the Music Man Majesty 8-String makes an ideal main instrument for players seeking unlimited expressive range. Pros. +. Harmonically complex electric tones and superb piezo tones. +. Push/push engages an active preamp with up to...
Guitar World Magazine
Guitars signed by Dave Grohl, Nile Rodgers, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Krist Novoselic and more to be auctioned in honor of Taylor Hawkins
Julien's Auctions is having one heck of a sale next weekend (November 11 - November 13). Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Guitar World Magazine
D’Angelico rolls out stripped-down Excel Tour Collection semi-hollows, featuring PAF-voiced Supro pickups
The new stable of workhorse semi-acoustics intends to nail the needs of the touring musician. D’Angelico may be famed for its big and boxy jazz guitars, but its new Excel Tour Collection – featuring a stripped-back aesthetic and custom Supro pickups – looks like it will have far wider appeal.
Guitar World Magazine
Parker Griggs on the radical sound expansion and retro psych guitar influences behind new project El Perro
The Radio Moscow guitarist has a new sound, and it's got one hell of a groove, inspired by digging deep into the crates and the freedom to really cut loose on guitar. For the past 15-plus years, psychedelic rock has been the bread and butter of Parker Griggs and power trio Radio Moscow. His growling, emotive vocals and prowess on guitar have won over many fans, including the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, who produced the band’s self-titled 2007 debut album.
Guitar World Magazine
Vox boosts its electric guitar arsenal with new-look “Teardrop” Mark III Mini and Bobcat models
Italian Green, Sapphire Blue, Wamon Red and Paisley Black Silver are just some of the finishes the two models have been treated to. Guitar amp specialist Vox has bolstered its collection of electric guitars, introducing a wealth of new colorways for its stalwart Bobcat six-strings and newly revived Mark III Mini model.
Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices and Sunn O))) debut V3 of their amp-stretching Life Pedal
The latest update to the all-in-one fuzz-octave-distortion-boost box should have tube amps quaking in their boots. EarthQuaker Devices has announced the third iteration of its Sunn O))) Life pedal – a signature distortion, octave and boost unit that has been devised and honed in close collaboration with the noise rock giants.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the soloing secrets of 5 of the great British blues guitarists
The aim of this feature is to focus on many of the concepts employed by five of Great Britain’s best-loved blues guitar players from a hugely important time in contemporary music. The so-called British Invasion of the American charts was a cultural phenomenon that kicked off in the early...
Comments / 0