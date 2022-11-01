Read full article on original website
The US economy added just 261,000 jobs in October, indicating that the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy might be working
The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday morning. The total job gains were lower than the revised September number of 315,000, and above the 200,000 forecast...
White House gets ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
U.S. oil companies slow down production
(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A newspaper’s review of property records reveals that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday about the tax cut to companies called “pass-throughs.” There is nothing illegal about Johnson or his family members taking the deduction available to limited liability companies and other firms that pass all of their income on to their owners or investors. Johnson faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Tuesday’s election, a race that polls have shown to be tight.
Fact check: Biden’s midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
Tourists to Argentina set to benefit from new exchange rate
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — In recent years, a moment often came when a visitor to Argentina suddenly grasped they could have gotten a lot more bang for their bucks if only they had brought cash to buy pesos on the unofficial market. A dollar sometimes would buy twice as many pesos in informal cash trading as the amount in pesos it would get in purchases using a credit or debit card covered by the official exchange rate. That should, at least in theory, be a thing of the past as of Friday. The government has implemented a new regulation allowing visitors using credit and debit cards to get more pesos than the official rate gives.
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
BEIJING (AP) — A deputy governor of China’s central bank is under investigation on suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law. The ruling Communist Party’s corruption agency on Saturday did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei. Fan is one of six deputy governors and has held the post at the People’s Bank of China for more than seven years. He has spoken often on China’s efforts to develop a digital currency. The Communist Party has carried out a sweeping crackdown on corruption under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed him to sideline some potential political rivals.
