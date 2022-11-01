ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bleacher Report

Astros' Chas McCormick Says Game 5-Saving Catch Was 'Like a Dream'

Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said his leaping ninth-inning catch against the Citizens Bank Park wall to help preserve the team's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series "felt like a dream." McCormick robbed Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Boone Says He's 'Never Worried' About Job Security

Aaron Boone has been manager of the New York Yankees since 2018, and he has yet to deliver the Bronx a World Series title despite boasting a roster that includes All-Star talent in Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and others. While fans of the Pinstripes have been calling for the Yankees...
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Top Storylines for Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

The Houston Astros will try to win the 2022 World Series by doing something they have not done during their recent reign of power in Major League Baseball. Houston is 0-3 in Game 6 of the World Series in its three previous appearances since 2017. It lost the Fall Classic at this stage last year to the Atlanta Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Astros' Yuli Gurriel Removed from World Series Roster After Suffering Knee Injury

The Houston Astros removed first baseman Yuli Gurriel from their World Series roster after he suffered a knee injury in a 3-2 Game 5 win. Houston replaced Gurriel with Korey Lee on its active roster, while Christian Vázquez is listed as the designated hitter for Game 6 on Saturday.
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Choice Awards 2022 Results: Winners and Twitter Reaction

The 2022 MLB Players Choice Award winners were revealed Friday night, and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander earned some of the top honors. Judge was named both the Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player of the Year. Verlander, meanwhile, won...
FLORIDA STATE

