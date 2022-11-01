Read full article on original website
Related
Cotton passes on 2024 presidential run after considering campaign
The Arkanas senator has been preparing for a potential run, including making repeated visits to Iowa and New Hampshire.
Democrats call in the cavalry trying to save blue seat in key Senate battleground
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota joined her Democratic colleague Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire two days before Election Day to urge supporters "to turn out the vote."
UK campaign on energy ‘could save the Treasury £9bn’
Government guidance would empower consumers, helping them save on bills, says thinktank
Russia claims Ukraine hit dam near Kherson with US missiles
Russian state media on Sunday claimed Ukraine struck a dam near the strategic city of Kherson with U.S.-made missiles, citing officials in the region. Ukraine has not yet commented on the reports, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously accused Moscow of planting mines at the dam for a potential “false flag” attack that Moscow would blame on Ukraine.
SFGate
LA Mayor's race tightens as billionaire Caruso narrows gap
The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago. Congresswoman Karen Bass is the choice of 45% of likely voters, according to the survey from the University of California at Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer in his first campaign for public office, had support from 41%. About 13% remain undecided.
SFGate
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months. The announcement by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed “Barbecue,” followed government claims of at least some success...
Comments / 0