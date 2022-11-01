Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs.

Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 31, 2022. Biden is due to address supporters at a Florida rally later on Tuesday. JIM WATSON/AFP/GETTY

By comparison, the Democrats are looking to pull off an upset by focusing on abortion, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, and election integrity after the January 6, 2021 attack on Capital Hill.

According to British bookmaker Betfair, the odds are strongly against the Democrats winning a surprise Senate landslide of 55 seats or more.

The company is offering odds of 400 to 1 on the Democrats securing at least 55 Senate seats, meaning you stand to make $400 for every $1 staked if this takes place.

Betfair also thinks it is unlikely that the Republicans will win a landslide, offering odds of 18 to 1 against the GOP securing at least 55 seats in the Senate.

Katie Baylis, a spokesperson for Betfair, told Newsweek: "The Republicans are big odds-on favourites with Betfair at 8 to 15 to secure a majority in the Senate.

"There are also murmurings of a possible red wave for the party, and we make it 18 to 1 that they will secure 55-plus Senate seats."

Biden is due to address a rally in Miami Gardens, Florida, later on Tuesday, just one week before polls open.

The president is hoping to boost support for Democratic governor candidate Charlie Crist and Representative Val Demings, who is defending a seat in the House.

CNN reports one of Biden's senior advisers told the network that the president is planning to focus on the threat from Donald Trump-aligned MAGA Republicans.

The adviser reportedly said: "You can't shake a stick [in Florida] without hitting a Republican who represents the MAGA extremes that the president is talking about.

"So it allows the president to really drive home what's at stake and what the choice is."

Trump is due to hold his own rally in Florida on Sunday, at the Miami-Dade County Fair, to support GOP Senator Marco Rubio. Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been suggested as the former president's rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is not scheduled to attend.

On Monday, a poll released by The New York Times showed Democrats ahead of their Republican rivals in three crucial Senate races, and tied in a fourth.

It forecast incumbent Democrats Mark Kelly and Raphael Warnock will hold their seats in Arizona and Georgia, while John Fetterman will win his battle for a Pennsylvania Senate seat.

The Nevada contest is neck-and-neck, with both incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican rival Adam Laxalt on 47 percent.

On Monday, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, was mocked online after appearing to suggest the Keystone State touches the Atlantic Ocean.

Speaking about Pennsylvania with Fox News' Sean Hannity, the Trump ally said: "We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine, if I don't hold this seat."