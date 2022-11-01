Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Andy Serkis Discusses Andor's Kino Loy and Returning to Star Wars
Over the past month and a half, Andor has proven itself to be a pretty excellent show, and its cast is a big reason why. In each arc thus far, Cassian (Diego Luna) has drawn in a variety of different characters into his often chaotic orbit who are, like him, trying to get by under the Empire’s rule. This most recent one has seen Cassian as an inmate on the prison colony Narkina 5, where he’s brushed shoulders with fellow inmate/semi-warden Kino Loy (Andy Serkis). The actor/director previously made his Star Wars debut with the Sequel Trilogy as Emperor Snoke, where it seemed like he was primed to be the Palpatine of those films before Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) abruptly sliced him in half during The Last Jedi. (Let’s not get into him apparently being a Palpatine husk?)
Isla Fisher Thought Her ‘Great Gatsby’ Aesthetic Was ‘Too Much’ Even for Baz Luhrmann
Hollywood history is filled with controversial literary adaptations, but Baz Luhrmann’s take on “The Great Gatsby” ranks up there with the best of them. His take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s work polarized audiences, with some viewing it as blasphemous and others seeing it as a timely update of a classic novel. In a new interview with Now to Love, Isla Fisher, who played Myrtle in the film, reflected on the experience of working with Luhrmann. “Baz is the greatest,” Fisher said. “He is just magical. You can’t compare Baz to anyone. He is dressed to the nines at all times, regardless of...
Gizmodo
Fast and Furious Star Sung Kang Just Made a Horror Movie
Fast and Furious fans would do just about anything for actor Sung Kang. Case in point, they were so vocal about how poorly his character, Han, was treated, they all but convinced the studio to bring Han back for F9. Now though, Kang might need those fans to support him in a new way—by seeing a movie he made.
Gizmodo
Vault Comics Launches "Headshell" Imprint for Musician-Led Comics
Creator-owned comics have been on the rise in recent years across indie (read: non-Big Two) publishers like Image or Legendary Comics. Much of those new books are from well established comics presences such as Saladin Ahmed or Christian Ward, but actors like Keanu Reeves and Oscar Isaac have also recently joined in on the fun. Celebrities jump to different mediums quite frequently, and now musicians will be making some comics of their own.
Gizmodo
Everything You Know Is Wrong (But So Right) Inside Weird Al's New Graphic Novel
Weird Al’s up to a lot lately, especially with the arrival of the Daniel Radcliffe-starring biographical sendup Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku today. But the musician is also dipping into the world of comics with a superstar team up trawling through the lyrics of his musical history, and we’ve got a sneak peek.
Gizmodo
The Good and Bad of Writing Star Wars, According to Andrew Stanton
Andrew Stanton knows a thing or two about storytelling. A two-time Oscar winner best known for directing Finding Nemo and Wall-E, Stanton has been with Pixar since the very beginning, lending his expertise to not just his films, but most of the films the studio has released. In between, he’s begun to spread his wings and work more on television, directing episodes of Better Call Saul, Legion, Tales From the Loop, and For All Mankind. Most recently, he worked as a writer on the final two episodes of the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi which, us being us, we had to ask about in a new interview.
Gizmodo
Andor Enlists 3 New Directors to Tackle Season 2
As the first season of Andor hurtles toward its season finale later this month, development for the Disney+ Star Wars series’ second season is already in the works. In a conversation with Collider, showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the continuation of Andor’s Star Wars story has added three directors to focus on the events that precede Rogue One. The second season will be broken up into episode arcs, he confirmed, adding that duties will be split among Giving Ariel Kleiman (Yellowjackets), Janus Metz (All the Old Knives), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Outer Range).
Gizmodo
Danny Boyle Really Wants to Direct a New 28 Days Later Sequel
The Joker sequel finally starts filming next month. Lewis Pullman teases the new Salem’s Lot adaptation. Agatha: Coven of Chaos keeps expanding its cast. Plus, what’s next on Ghosts, and another new look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Spoilers, away!. Joker: Folie à Deux. According to ComicBook,...
Gizmodo
Henry Cavill's Spent Years "Very Gently" Hoping for a Superman Return
That Henry Cavill is returning to Superman after technically five years still feels pretty fresh, even though it’s been about two weeks since the news officially broke. Since he finally broke the news, he’s made clear that he wants to come back as a more joyful Man of Steel, and his gratefulness that he’s able to get another shot at the character after first donning the cape in 2013.
Gizmodo
Please, for the Love of God, Someone Just Let Henry Cavill Talk About Warhammer
It’s been a very busy time for Henry Cavill lately, what with his formal return to the role of Superman and his shock exit from The Witcher, and even throwing a reprisal as London’s second greatest detective in the Enola Holmes sequel. But he is concerned not with these things. He just wants to talk miniatures.
Gizmodo
Everything We Know About the Future of Doctor Who
Doctor Who ended the eras of both Chris Chibnall as series showrunner and Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor in 2022 with “The Power of the Doctor,” bringing to a close a three-season, three-special run. Whittaker’s replacement is returning star David Tennant, who will play the official 14th...
Gizmodo
The Three-Body Problem's Chinese Anime Adaptation Hits Next Month
Cixin Liu’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem can’t stop jumping to other formats. In addition to next year’s Netflix series from The Terror: Infamy’s Alexander Woo and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, last year saw the release of a serialized podcast (different from the audiobook version). And for 2022, we’ve got an animated series that’s premiering actually pretty soon.
Gizmodo
15 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Facts Revealed in the Making of Documentary
You don’t have to break the fourth wall to know what happens after Marvel Studios releases a show or a movie. Soon after, it’s followed by a new episode of the making-of documentary series Assembled. And when that happens, io9 is going to watch it and pick out a dozen or so pieces of information that either we didn’t know before, or found interesting, and think you’ll enjoy.
