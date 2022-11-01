Stranger 500 miles away makes young boy's birthday! (Smile File)

Related
WATCH: Boy at Adoption Hearing Tells Judge How Much He Loves His Mom
A sweet video is making the rounds of a five-year boy at his adoption hearing telling the court how much he loves his mom. The judge asked if anyone had a statement for the record, and the boy gave an impromptu, unscripted speech.
Boy gets bullied for shoes-friend and his mom step up!
A boy, getting bullied for his old shoes, gets some understanding and help from a friend and friend's mother. (Photo: Getty Images)
New Mom Gets Sent Cleaning Bill After Giving Birth In Taxi
She was on her way to the hospital for a check-up when her impatient baby surprised her, and the cabbie.
