ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ptnx_0iuSuyRT00

John Fetterman , 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.

Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."

The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace the state’s lieutenant governor and won.

Mr Fetterman has served in that capacity ever since, and has once again set his sights on an open Pennsylvania Senate seat.

Since stepping in as Governor Tom Wolf’s second-in-command, Mr Fetterman has made headlines by pushing for statewide cannabis legalisation and for being a vocal critic of Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

His opposition to Mr Trump – along with his platform arguing that healthcare should be a human right, demanding criminal justice reform, increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and marijuana legalisation – has earned him a substantial following among leftist and liberals alike, as well as making him a frequent target of criticism from the right.

That criticism came to a head after a recent debate against his opponent, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz. Mr Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, had trouble speaking during the debate. This led to critics claiming he was unfit for office due to his health complications – a position that many stroke survivors have pushed back against – and threatening the meager lead he held over Dr Oz heading into the midterm elections.

Mr Fetterman noted his difficulties with recovery, but said it would not impede his ability to serve his constituents if he’s elected.

"Sometimes I might miss some words, but I’ll always do the right thing in DC," he said.

He is married to Brazlian-American activist Gisele Barreto Fetterman, with whom he has three children. The family lives in a converted car dealership with their rescue dogs.

A New York Times -Siena College poll published this week showed Mr Fetterman leading Dr Oz by five percentage points.

Comments / 3

Helen Jan
4d ago

Hope not because Fetterman is incompetent and incapable to do the job 😬 Vote for the Republican!

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Fetterman and Oz’s debate confirms what we already knew. The Democrats are in trouble

Plenty of Republicans and media commentators will comment on Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s performance during Tuesday night’s debate where he needed to use closed captioning and occasionally mushed words together. Mr Fetterman needs to use closed captioning after he suffered a stroke in May before the primary. That led to a back-and-forth wherein his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz accused him of avoiding debates and using his stroke as an excuse before they finally decided to square off.That is ultimately up for voters to decide. But what is clear after likely the last major debate during this midterm cycle,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Meghan McCain SLAMMED Over 'Reprehensible' & 'Pathetic' Comments About Senate Candidate John Fetterman's Stroke

Meghan McCain was slammed on social media after she criticized John Fetterman’s run for Senate despite the fact he suffered a stroke earlier this year — with many pointing out her late father served with his own health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan posted a shocking tweet shortly after NBC News’ Sasha Burns revealed Fetterman needed a closed captioning monitor to help him properly comprehend the questions he was being asked during an interview.According to Burns, the monitor was set up because Fetterman still suffers “lingering auditory processing issues” as a result from the stroke he suffered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
The Independent

The Independent

908K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy