Instagram apologises after accidentally ‘suspending’ millions of users

By Andrew Griffin
 4 days ago

Instagram has apologised after it briefly, accidentally suspended millions of users .

On Monday, many people opened the app to find a notification they had been suspended from the platform, apparently for violating its rules or “community guidelines”. Though the app offered them the option to appeal the decision, that appeared not to work.

The vast scale of the bug was clear as other accounts’ follower counts dropped significantly. The most followed person on the platform – Cristiano Ronaldo – lost 3 million of his 493 million followers, suggesting the total number affected could run into eight figures.

Instagram said soon after the bug was identified that it was aware of the problem and was working to fix it. But it said little more, and there is no way for users to contact the app for more information on outages or other problems.

It did not give any indication of what the problem was, or when or how people’s accounts would be made available again.

Hours after it began, Instagram said it had fixed the problem and apologised for any issues experienced by users.

That same apology was quoted by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, who wrote “our apologies”.

After the problem was fixed, users were able to access their accounts as normal and follower counts appeared to be restored to where they were before the bug went into effect.

The issue had caused particular consternation as it hit on Hallowe’en, leading many users to express concern that they would not be able to post pictures of their outfits if they were not able to get back into their account .

The problems came after a major outage at fellow Meta app, WhatsApp, just days before .

Related
Julia Fox tells TikTok she has autism after fans point out her display of random knowledge

Julia Fox has opened up about how her autism has given her many special skills, including a knowledge of random facts.The Uncut Gems star has recently become one of TikTok’s favorite creators, with videos that wax poetic about feminism to takedowns of misogyny. That’s why it came as no surprise when fans celebrated Fox after she said in a recent TikTok comment that she has autism.On Thursday, the 32-year-old model posted a video to her one million followers about the gendered pricing for certain personal care and hygiene products. In her TikTok, Fox pointed out that rogaine – which...
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. In the chaos that has enveloped Twitter the platform — and Twitter the company — since Elon Musk took over, it has become clear this isn't changing anytime soon. In fact, it's likely to get much worse before it gets better — if it gets better at all. Musk, with his band of tech industry...
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their...
‘Like Leatherface wearing the face of his victims’: Netflix fans condemn ‘sick’ irony of Blockbuster series

Netflix viewers have criticised the “sick” irony behind the premise of its latest comedy series Blockbuster.The eight-episode sitcom stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees of the last Blockbuster Video store.While the now-defunct chain of video and DVD rental shops was once criticised for driving small independent competitors out of business, Blockbuster has since become an object of fond nostalgia for many people in the age of streaming.However, as many viewers have pointed out, there’s a strange irony in Netflix developing a series celebrating the charm of Blockbuster, when the streaming service had a large hand in the...
