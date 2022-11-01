Defence secretary Ben Wallace sells poppies to journalists outside Downing Street

Ben Wallace sold poppies to journalists outside No 10 following Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

The defence secretary initially emerged from behind the famous black door without his box, before turning around when members of the media stationed at Downing Street asked him to sell them some.

“Here we go, come on,” Mr Wallace said as he made his way back over, before joking that journalists are “well-paid”.

He could then be seen shaking the red donation box as he spoke to photographers and camera operators.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.