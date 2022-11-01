ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims of south London shooting

By Tobi Thomas
 5 days ago

The drill rapper and son of the boxer Dillian Whyte’s promoter has been named as the latest victim of a shooting in south London.

Lamar Scott, 27, who performed under the name Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday.

Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, a Deliveroo driver, who was knocked off his moped as he was making his last delivery of the day, also died during the incident.

Lamar Scott, 27, also known as Perm. Photograph: Facebook

Speaking to the Brazilian news organisation Globo, his mother, the nursing technician Rosângela Messias de Sousa, 46, said she “went into despair, screamed, fainted” after learning about the death of her son.

“It’s very sad, my heart is bleeding. It hurts everything,” she said, adding that her son had moved to London for work.

Scott’s father is the boxing promoter Dean Whyte, who most notably represents Dillian Whyte (no relation), who lost his bid for Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title in April in front of a 90,000-crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The shooting was the latest in a series of gun attacks in the capital, including an incident in Ilford, east London, on 25 October, in which two men were killed and another injured.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who used the alias Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, who used the name Shifty, died in violence reportedly stemming from a gang rivalry.

Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21. Photograph: web

Dean Whyte, in a tribute to his son, posted on Instagram: “RIP my boy, daddy loves you.”

Dillian Whyte re-shared his promoter’s post on his own feed accompanied by broken heart emojis.

According to Metropolitan police figures, there were 12 fatal shootings among 134 homicides investigated by the force in 2021.

In September, another rapper, Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, known as M Lo, was shot on Kensington High Street in central London. On the final day of Notting Hill carnival in August, Takayo Nembhard, known as TKorStretch, was fatally stabbed.

There were another three fatal shootings in the capital in the space of six days in July.

Two men died on 24 July – Camilo Palacio, 23, in Wood Green, north London; and Sam Brown, 28, in Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, east London; while Daneche Tison, 26, was killed in Bruckner Street, Queen’s Park, north-west London, on 19 July.

On 13 August, Kacey Boothe, 25, was shot outside a child’s birthday party in Walthamstow, east London.

The Guardian

