YouTube Launches Primetime Channels, A Third-Party Hub For Streaming Subscriptions

By Dade Hayes
 5 days ago

YouTube is getting into the third-party streaming subscription game, launching Primetime Channels, a hub where consumers can sign up for Showtime, Starz, Paramount+ and more than 30 other services.

The initiative is starting in the U.S., the company confirmed in a blog post. Visitors to YouTube can access Primetime Channels via the Movies & TV area of YouTube. NBA League Pass and other services are coming soon, the blog post indicated. While there has been a bit of consolidation in the past couple of years, most estimates peg the total number of subscription streaming services in the U.S. at more than 300.

Apple, Amazon, Roku and other streaming gateways have long been key stakeholders in the subscription game, as has YouTube parent Google via its Android store. For YouTube, the entry into channel vending accentuates a pivot it has been executing, away from original programming and toward its traditional strength in distribution and creator-driven content. YouTube TV, which launched in 2017, is now one of the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. and Nielsen’s monthly measurement of total viewing in September found that YouTube hit a new record level. On a corporate level, YouTube is coming off its first year-to-year decline in advertising revenue in the third quarter, though YouTube Shorts has emerged as a growing complement to the main arena of YouTube.

The menu of streaming options at launch reflects a divide that has become more apparent in the crowded streaming field, with a few players in the top ranks, notably Disney and Netflix, not jumping into a new hub in the name of boosting scale. Their emphasis is more on aiming to control their own subscriber destiny. Prior to WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery, its then-CEO, Jason Kilar, took a stand by negotiating a presence on Amazon outside of the tech giant’s Amazon Channels arena. Other companies like Paramount and AMC Networks, meanwhile, are more focused on gaining scale even at the cost of trading off a portion of new streaming revenue and also some valuable customer data tied to those sign-ups.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” Jeff Schultz, chief strategy officer and business development officer for Paramount Streaming, said in the blog post. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening out reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Laid-Off Twitter Employees Sound Off About Company’s “Red Wedding”

“Well Twitter…it’s been real, and it’s been fun. But the end hasn’t been real fun,” wrote one former employee from the company’s Global Wellness team last night. He was among the estimated 3,700 of the company’s 7,500 or so employees being laid off by new owner Elon Musk this week. Others offered telling pop culture references. Related Story Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Seen "Massive" Revenue Drop As Layoffs, Lawsuit Arrive Related Story Twitter Mass Layoffs Expected To Begin Shortly, As Elon Musk Starts His Overhaul Related Story Trevor Noah Mocks Musk's $8 Blue Check Plan, Offers Own Idea For Making Twitter Most Profitable Company Ever “Has the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video

John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
Deadline

HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double

By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Deadline

Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions

Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
Deadline

Aaron Carter Dies: Singer Found Dead At California Home, Was 34

Troubled singer and rapper Aaron Carter was apparently found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34.  TMZ reported that authorities were called at about 11 a.m. today with a report that a man had drowned in the bathtub at the location. Related Story Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions Related Story Laney Chantal Dies: 'Face Off' Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33 Related Story Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose 'Julie & Julia' Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49 Sheriff’s Deputy Alejandra Parra confirmed officers responded to a call at Carter’s home and found a...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
Deadline

Tiffany Cross Says She’s “Disheartened” By MSNBC Show Cancellation; Joy Reid Expresses Support For “My Sister” – Update

UPDATE: Tiffany Cross released a statement on Friday evening, saying that she was “disheartened” to learn of the cancelation of The Cross Connection “at such a crucial time — four days before the midterm elections.” “From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of colors, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers,” she wrote. “As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest rated weekend show.” She added, “Fresh off the heels of a ‘racial reckoning,’ as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash....
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, November 5. As news of his death was reported, many celebrities took to social media to remember the singer. Among the stars that shared thoughts on Carter included Diane Warren, Christy Carlson Romano, Loni Love and Spencer Pratt. See their messages below. Hilary Duff: “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Diane...
Deadline

Roku Welcomes Netflix To Ad-Streaming Market, Says Originals Chief David Eilenberg: “We’re Fundamentally Different Products”

Roku has welcomed Netflix into the ad streaming market. As SVoD service Netflix this week launches a low-cost, ad-supported tier in 12 territories, Roku Head of Originals David Eilenberg said his platform doesn’t see a direct threat and instead is focused on the benefits of long-term market changes. “We believe the that the catalytic effect of [Netflix’s entrance] will have on the holistic shift from linear to streaming on ad spend outweighs short-term competition,” he said. He also argued that the Roku box is a “fundamentally different” product to Netflix and other low-cost streamers “as ours is truly free and they ultimately require...
Deadline

NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards

UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

International Insider: Roku Gets Down With Weird Al; Australian M&A Four Decades Of Channel 4; Kevin Spacey Honored In Italy; Thorny French Windows

The clocks have gone back in the UK, meaning longer, darker nights and the sense summer is long gone. Happily, there’s plenty of news to keep us occupied. Jesse Whittock here taking you through the first Insider of the month. Let’s go. Roku Gets Down With Weird Al Eilenberg! Right ahead!: I sat down, albeit virtually, with Roku’s Head of Originals David Eilenberg for an exclusive interview as the free streaming service launched feature Weird: The Al Yankovic Story this week. Roku’s a company that many in the content game are watching closely, as it begins rolling out internationally under the command...
Deadline

Ex-Twitter Exec Shares His Two Biggest Concerns For Company After Elon Musk Halves Workforce

Following a black Friday for many now ex-Twitter employees, a former exec at the platform has shared his two big concerns for Twitter and its remaining staff.  Sunil Singhvi – former director of media partnerships at Twitter, where bss Elon Musk’s first big move was to shell half the global workforce, meaning at least 3,000 staff lost their jobs – told the BBC of the challenge of having the high profile leader using the platform himself to share his his thoughts and ideas.  He told Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday morning: “It’s incredibly hard for a company to work in that...
Deadline

AMC Networks Joins Other Media Companies Feeling Advertising Pain In Q3

AMC Networks followed the discouraging pattern of media and tech companies reporting advertising downturns in the third quarter. The parent company of cable networks like AMC and IFC and streaming services like Acorn TV and Shudder posted earnings per share of $1.94, down 24% from the year-ago quarter. Revenue slumped 16% to $682 million due to the advertising slide, lower affiliate revenue and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates. The revenue line was below Wall Street analyst’s consensus forecasts, but the profit figure came in ahead of expectations. Advertising fell 10% year-over-year to $180 million due to lower linear ratings, softer scatter and direct...
Deadline

Rockmond Dunbar Loses ‘Disparate Impact’ Claim In Lawsuit Against Disney For Discrimination Over Vaccine Mandate That Led To ‘9-1-1’ Exit – Update

UPDATE: Disney and 20th Television no longer face a disparate impact claim in a lawsuit brought by actor Rockmond Dunbar.  A federal judge ruled that Dunbar’s dismissal from the drama series for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine can’t claim disparate impact because no other members of his Universal Wisdom church have been affected by the reason for his job loss. He had claimed a religious exemption, saying the firms discriminated against church members.  Disney and 20th still face 10 other claims that include racial and religious discrimination, breach of contract, and retaliation. “He still cannot identify any other Universal Wisdom followers who have...
Deadline

Laney Chantal Dies: ‘Face Off’ Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33

Laney Chantal, who appeared on Season 5 of SyFY’s Face Off, died this week of an accidental drug overdose, her family said. She was 33. Chantal died Monday in Milford, Michigan, her family confirmed in a public obituary. They noted that she “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life.” Born Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, Chantal joined Face Off in 2013 for its fifth season. However, she later voluntarily withdrew from the show, earning its fifth-place spot. Despite the withdrawal, Chantal continued working in makeup, helping Bella Thorne and Marilyn Manson with their looks, among others. She created the “Head FX Makeup” for rapper Lil...
MILFORD, MI
Deadline

Twitter Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Can “Understand” Why His Former Employees Hate Him

A few hours after a story emerged that indicated there’s little love for him among Twitter workers past and present, the service’s former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has responded. The animosity toward Dorsey has reached a fever pitch in the wake of the service firing a reported 3,700 people from its 7,500 worldwide workforce. Many blamed him for allowing the money-losing service to fall into disrepair under his watch. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted Saturday morning. His comments came after The New York Post ran a story indicating many “hate” him. “They will always find a way no...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Twitter Exec Clarifies That New Blue Feature Has Not Launched Yet After Some Users Get Notifications

Despite some users getting a notice that the new Twitter Blue program is ready, project manager Esther Crawford, one of the survivors of the great purge at the company, said a longer version of “uh-uh” in her own tweet today. “The new Blue isn’t live yet,” Crawford tweeted. “The sprint to our launch continues, but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time.” Crawford herself made news earlier this week, as pictures circulated of her sleeping on the floor near her desk at Twitter headquarters in an effort to grind out the new Blue...
Deadline

‘Fear The Invisible Man’: HG Wells Remake Inks Key International Deals — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based sales firm 101 Films International has inked a raft of key deals on Fear the Invisible Man, a feature remake of the HG Wells novel The Invisible Man, from director Paul Dudbridge (Horizon). The flick, written by Philip Daay (Crystal’s Shadow) and developed by producer Monika Gergelova (Checkmate), has been acquired for North America (Screen Media), France (Factoris Films), Germany (Dolphin), and India (Superfine films). 101 Films will hold onto the UK rights. Set in the late 1890s and filmed in South West England, the film follows Adeline, a young British woman who provides shelter to an old medical school...
Deadline

Deadline

