BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Android Authority

YouTube is letting you add your favorite streaming services to your account

YouTube's new feature aims to streamline your viewing experience. YouTube is bringing over 30 streaming services to its platform. Primetime Channels will include Paramount Plus, Starz, AMC Plus, and more. The feature will make it possible to access your streaming services without having to leave the platform. These days it...
Phone Arena

Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle

Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022. Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no...
nexttv.com

AMC Networks Expands Roku Programming Deal

AMC Networks said it made a deal with Roku that will put 11 free networks and AMC’s array of targeted subscription services on the Roku streaming platform. The free channels include AMC Showcase, which will appear exclusively on The Roku Channel and feature AMC original dramas including Mad Men.
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
BGR.com

Netflix Basic with Ads launches on Thursday – without some of Netflix’s best shows

Netflix will launch its Basic with Ads plan on Thursday. That’s about a month before Disney will offer an ad-supported plan for Disney Plus. Netflix confirmed earlier this year that it’d offer customers a cheaper $6.99 monthly subscription that will play commercials. The hope is that customers will choose the cheaper tier instead of leaving Netflix. Also, advertising revenue might help the streamer’s bottom line.
CBS News

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
Outsider.com

Netflix Dropping Major Shows From Its New Ad-Supported Subscription Plan

A number of programs that are affiliated with the streaming platform Netflix will not be part of the ad-supported subscription plan. They include Arrested Development and House of Cards, two shows that are synonymous with success on Netflix. Others that will be kept out of the ad-supported plan include Peaky Blinders, The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, Friday Night Lights, and some movies, too.
TechRadar

HBO Max prices to soar in 2023 following merger with Discovery Plus

Just days after we crowned HBO Max the TV streamer of the year at the 2022 TechRadar Choice Awards, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has some bad news for new and existing HBO Max subscribers. Following the platform’s merger with Discovery Plus in 2023, HBO Max subscription prices will almost certainly...
