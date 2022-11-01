Read full article on original website
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Android Authority
YouTube is letting you add your favorite streaming services to your account
YouTube's new feature aims to streamline your viewing experience. YouTube is bringing over 30 streaming services to its platform. Primetime Channels will include Paramount Plus, Starz, AMC Plus, and more. The feature will make it possible to access your streaming services without having to leave the platform. These days it...
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When, Where to View on Cable and Streaming
November is here, and that means Yellowstone Season 5 is finally right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the series ahead of the Nov. 13 premiere. Excitement is paramount as we anticipate the return of the Duttons, but a side of confusion lingers. Watching...
AdWeek
CNN Will No Longer Commission Series and Films From Outside Companies, Citing ‘Ever-Increasing Cost’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN is no longer commissioning original TV series and films from third-party content creators. In a memo to staff, CNN CEO Chris...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Phone Arena
Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle
Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022. Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no...
nexttv.com
AMC Networks Expands Roku Programming Deal
AMC Networks said it made a deal with Roku that will put 11 free networks and AMC’s array of targeted subscription services on the Roku streaming platform. The free channels include AMC Showcase, which will appear exclusively on The Roku Channel and feature AMC original dramas including Mad Men.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Paramount Plus: cost, deals and content for the streaming service
Everything you need to know about the Paramount Plus streaming service including what it costs to subscribe.
Netflix Basic with Ads launches on Thursday – without some of Netflix’s best shows
Netflix will launch its Basic with Ads plan on Thursday. That’s about a month before Disney will offer an ad-supported plan for Disney Plus. Netflix confirmed earlier this year that it’d offer customers a cheaper $6.99 monthly subscription that will play commercials. The hope is that customers will choose the cheaper tier instead of leaving Netflix. Also, advertising revenue might help the streamer’s bottom line.
Best streaming services in 2022 — how to find what's right for you
We review the best streaming service for every viewer — to help you find the ones you should consider spending your money on.
CBS News
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
Netflix Dropping Major Shows From Its New Ad-Supported Subscription Plan
A number of programs that are affiliated with the streaming platform Netflix will not be part of the ad-supported subscription plan. They include Arrested Development and House of Cards, two shows that are synonymous with success on Netflix. Others that will be kept out of the ad-supported plan include Peaky Blinders, The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, Friday Night Lights, and some movies, too.
How to remove commercials from your Hulu account
Commercials are a fast way to kill your binge-watching mood. Fortunately, it's not hard to turn commercials off.
TechRadar
HBO Max prices to soar in 2023 following merger with Discovery Plus
Just days after we crowned HBO Max the TV streamer of the year at the 2022 TechRadar Choice Awards, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has some bad news for new and existing HBO Max subscribers. Following the platform’s merger with Discovery Plus in 2023, HBO Max subscription prices will almost certainly...
