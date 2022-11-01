ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Announces Big U.S. Spring-Summer Tour With Stops In Los Angeles & NYC Area

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift will launch her big Eras Tour in March, with national tour dates set through August and to include two shows in both the New York metro area and in Los Angeles, where the jaunt will wrap.

Swift revealed the tour dates today on Instagram. International dates will be announced later.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” she wrote (see the post below). “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Swift also announced that her opening acts on the tour will include Paramore, Haim — featuring Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim — Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. “Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me,” she wrote. “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming.”

The tour kicks off March 18 in Glendale, AZ, where Swift launched her Reputation Tour in 2018. Over the spring and summer, she will play 20 cities for 27 dates, including May 26 and 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, outside NYC, and wrapping up for a two-night stand Aug 4-5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. See the entire itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public November 18.

The Eras Tour is being produced in-house by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group.

Swift is riding high this week, claiming every Top 10 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 after her album Midnights debuted at No. 1 with 1.58 million equivalent units sold. Released on October 21, it’s her 11th No. 1 long-player and the biggest week for any set since Adele’s 25 debuted with 3.5 million in December 2015.

Deadline

Deadline

