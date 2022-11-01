ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
710 WOR

Chief Justice Roberts Temporarily Blocks Release of Trump's Tax Returns

By Bill Galluccio
710 WOR
710 WOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpEDf_0iuStvpV00
Photo: Getty Images

United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked the IRS from handing over the tax returns of former President Donald Trump to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The quick decision comes just one day after Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court for an administrative hold to stop the IRS from providing the committee with six years of Trump's tax documents.

"Upon consideration of the application of counsel for the applicants, it is so ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 21-5289, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the court," Roberts wrote .

Roberts told the committee they have until November 10 to submit a response to Trump's arguments that the committee has no valid legislative purpose to access his personal and business records.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Four ways a GOP-led Congress will take on energy, environment

Energy issues are expected to be top of mind for Republicans if they take back the House or the Senate next year given the party’s focus on high gas prices in the lead-up to the elections. The GOP is vowing to move pro-energy legislation, even though turning Republican bills into law will be difficult with President Biden…
CALIFORNIA STATE
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy