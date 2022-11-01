ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Judge Graves takes over the gavel in Tom Green County

By Ashtin Wade
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A new judge presides in Tom Green County beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Judge Andrew Graves took over the gavel after Judge Penny Roberts retired after taking the Tom Green County Court of Law Number Two bench in 1995.

Judge Graves had won the Republican primary in March after running unopposed. This effectively elected him to the bench as the general election is now underway.

