ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Amazon Studios Hires Cat Lynch From ‘Big Brother’ Producer Initial For UK Unscripted Role

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Initial Co-Managing Director Cat Lynch is joining Amazon Studios in the UK.

She is set to take on the post of UK Unscripted Executive, working closely with Head of UK Originals Dan Grabiner and UK Unscripted chief Fozia Khan on a range of factual entertainment, entertainment and documentary titles.

Lynch, who has been with Banijay UK-owned Initial for a decade, will report into Grabiner when she begins the new role in early 2023. We’ve heard the switch has been on the cards for a while now, but has only just been made official.

It’s the first major change for Amazon Studios in the UK since the London-based Georgia Brown left her post as Head of European Originals at the end of August. News of the appointment closely follows the departure of Prime Video Germany Country Director Kaspar Pflüger, which we reported on Friday.

Lynch has been with unscripted entertainment specialist Initial since 2012, having begun her career at Endemol as a creative intern. At that point, she was named Head of Development, helping to create shows such as The Almost Impossible Game Show for ITV2 and long running ITV quiz Tennable . In 2018, she was named Co-Managing Director alongside Katy Manley.

Together, they have focused on reality programming, launching shows such as MTV’s The Royal World , Discovery+’s Beauty and the Geek and ITV Be’s The Singles’ Table , while also overseeing ITV’s annual charity football match Soccer Aid . Initial is also set to produce a rebooted Big Brother for ITV , with Natalka Znak the executive producer. Znak oversees Initial and Remarkable Entertainment following Banijay’s acquisition of her own producer, ZnakTV , in December last year.

Deadline understands Initial is preparing to a senior creative who will work with Manley, who remains Managing Director.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions

Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
Deadline

Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
Deadline

Max Maven Dies: Mentalist And Magical Historian Was 71

Max Maven, a pioneer in interactive broadcasting through his work as a mentalist and magical historian, died at his home in Hollywood on November 1 after a two-year battle with glioblastoma. He was 71 and his death was confirmed by management. Born Philip Goldstein on December 21, 1950 in Ithaca, NY, he created the character of Max Maven in the mid-‘70s, always dressing in black with a distinctive widow’s peak. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cinemark CEO Optimistic Streamers Will Follow Studios "Leaning Into" Theatrical; Ultimately, "We Could Find Ourselves With More Volume Than We Ever Had" Related...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video

John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
Deadline

Guy Ritchie Set For Red Sea Award; Danny Dyer To Lead New Thriller; Park Circus Appoints New CEO; SkyShowtime Announces Content Slate; Nicolai Korsgaard Sales Director At Trustnordisk — Global Briefs

Guy Ritchie To Receive Honorary Award At Red Sea Film FestivalGuy Ritchie is to receive an Honorary Award at this year’s Red Sea Film Festival. During the Festival (Dec 1—10), Ritchie will also take part in an ‘In Conversation’ event where he will talk through his cinematic career. Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the RedSeaIFF, said: “Guy Ritchie is a pioneering director and unique storyteller. Over the last 20 years, he has created a huge variety of unforgettable characters featuring original and intricate plots on the big screen. We are delighted to honor his extraordinary talents at the Festival and...
Deadline

Aaron Carter Dies: Singer Found Dead At California Home, Was 34

Troubled singer and rapper Aaron Carter was apparently found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34.  TMZ reported that authorities were called at about 11 a.m. today with a report that a man had drowned in the bathtub at the location. Related Story Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions Related Story Laney Chantal Dies: 'Face Off' Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33 Related Story Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose 'Julie & Julia' Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49 Sheriff’s Deputy Alejandra Parra confirmed officers responded to a call at Carter’s home and found a...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Tiffany Cross Says She’s “Disheartened” By MSNBC Show Cancellation; Joy Reid Expresses Support For “My Sister” – Update

UPDATE: Tiffany Cross released a statement on Friday evening, saying that she was “disheartened” to learn of the cancelation of The Cross Connection “at such a crucial time — four days before the midterm elections.” “From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of colors, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers,” she wrote. “As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest rated weekend show.” She added, “Fresh off the heels of a ‘racial reckoning,’ as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash....
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards

UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Laney Chantal Dies: ‘Face Off’ Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33

Laney Chantal, who appeared on Season 5 of SyFY’s Face Off, died this week of an accidental drug overdose, her family said. She was 33. Chantal died Monday in Milford, Michigan, her family confirmed in a public obituary. They noted that she “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life.” Born Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, Chantal joined Face Off in 2013 for its fifth season. However, she later voluntarily withdrew from the show, earning its fifth-place spot. Despite the withdrawal, Chantal continued working in makeup, helping Bella Thorne and Marilyn Manson with their looks, among others. She created the “Head FX Makeup” for rapper Lil...
MILFORD, MI
Deadline

“Complete And Utter Rubbish”: Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Adds Voice To Those Debunking ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Scenes

UK former premier Tony Blair has added his voice to those saying The Crown is using the fifth season to present events in the 1990s on screen as real, when in fact they have been invented.  Tony Blair was the country’s prime minister in the summer months of 1997 leading up to the death of Princess Diana. In the forthcoming season, he is seen holding a meeting with the then Prince of Wales – now King Charles – shortly after his May 1997 election, in which the heir to the throne is seen seeking to pave the way to marry his...
Deadline

14 Writers Set For Sony Pictures Television-Backed Transatlantic Writers’ Initiative Creative Corridor

EXCLUSIVE: The UK’s Independent Film Trust, Sony Pictures Television and Roadmap Writers have named the 14 writers of color selected to take part in their transatlantic writers’ initiative, Creative Corridor.  The U.S. writers chosen are Adrian Burks, La’Chris Robinson Jordan, Moni Oyedepo, Aden Suchak, Meemee Taylor, Derege Harding and David Carmon. Those representing the UK are Cristina Sebastian, Afshan D’Souza-Lodhi, Vincent Gwyn, Sylvia-Anne Parker, Rory Bentley, Babatunde Apalowo and Mariem Omari. The program launched last year brings together underrepresented writers from both sides of the pond to develop projects for film and TV. It was originally devised by Charlotte Knowles, Tolu Stedford...
Deadline

HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double

By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Deadline

Vinnie Jones, Kaya Scodelario & Giancarlo Esposito Among 6 Cast In Guy Ritchie’s Netflix Series ‘The Gentlemen’

Guy Ritchie is set to reunite with longtime collaborator Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) in Netflix’s The Gentlemen, a TV series inspired by Ritchie’s 2019 Miramax film. Jones joins the cast alongside Kaya Scodalerio (Crawl), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover) and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick). RELATED: 2022 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders Jones will play Geoff Seacombe, the groundskeeper of the estate; Scodalerio will play Susie Glass, the yin to Eddie Halstead’s (Theo James) yang who oversees Mickey Pearson’s drug business; Ings will play Freddy Halstead, Eddie’s older...
Deadline

‘Andor’ Season 2 Sets Filming Start Date, Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals

Andor, the Star Wars prequel starring Diego Luna, has already set the start of filming for its second season and creator Tony Gilroy has revealed the date. Earlier this year, Gilroy confirmed that the second season of Andor would start shooting in November. Eager fans had been anxious to find out when that would be and Gilroy recently told Collider in an interview that the Disney+ series would start shooting “the Monday before Thanksgiving,” which is November 21. The show was planned out as a two-season adventure with the second season leading up to the events in Rogue One: A Star Wars...
Deadline

‘Smile’ Bright: Paramount Horror Pic Passes $200M At Global Box Office

Paramount’s Parker Finn-directed horror pic Smile has laughed all the way past the $200M mark worldwide. After six weeks in release – and with scary strong holds – the split through Sunday is $99.1M domestic and $103.8M from the international box office for a global cume of $202.9M. This original movie has positively beamed with only slight drops (and in some cases increases) throughout its run, while carving out a niche and navigating its own path amidst varied competition. It initially released in late September and rose a wild 32% in its sophomore frame internationally while boasting the second-best hold...
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Star Says Martin Bashir Was A Victim Of Racism At BBC, Defends Decision To Include Diana Panorama Interview

The Crown controversy has taken another turn ahead of the arrival of Season 5 this week on Netflix.  Following the disapproval voiced by several public figures of producers’ focus on the tumultuous events within the British monarchy of the 1990s – divorces, books, interviews, leaked telephone calls with lovers and even a terrible fire destroying priceless art at Windsor Castle – one of the new season’s stars has whipped up debate in another direction.  Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who landed the scoop of the decade in sitting down with Princess Diana for her only solo feature-length interview, in...
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Fear The Invisible Man’: HG Wells Remake Inks Key International Deals — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based sales firm 101 Films International has inked a raft of key deals on Fear the Invisible Man, a feature remake of the HG Wells novel The Invisible Man, from director Paul Dudbridge (Horizon). The flick, written by Philip Daay (Crystal’s Shadow) and developed by producer Monika Gergelova (Checkmate), has been acquired for North America (Screen Media), France (Factoris Films), Germany (Dolphin), and India (Superfine films). 101 Films will hold onto the UK rights. Set in the late 1890s and filmed in South West England, the film follows Adeline, a young British woman who provides shelter to an old medical school...
Deadline

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Nicholl Fellowship Drama ‘Into The Deep Blue’

EXCLUSIVE: Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter (Emergency) is set to star in Nicholl Fellowship winner Into the Deep Blue. Carpenter will play Fiona, a young woman dealing with the loss of her mother, anxiety and a complicated relationship with her best friend, Nick, whom she met in grief therapy. The script, from writer and novelist Jennifer Archer, was recently selected for the 2022 Nicholl Fellowship by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Related Story Academy Names Winners of 2022 Nicholl Fellowships In Screenwriting Related Story New Line Nabs YA Novel 'The Distance From Me To You' For HBO Max; Sabrina Carpenter To Star,...
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy