Chief Justice Roberts Temporarily Blocks Release of Trump's Tax Returns

Photo : Getty Images

United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked the IRS from handing over the tax returns of former President Donald Trump to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The quick decision comes just one day after Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court for an administrative hold to stop the IRS from providing the committee with six years of Trump's tax documents.

"Upon consideration of the application of counsel for the applicants, it is so ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 21-5289, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the court," Roberts wrote.

Roberts told the committee they have until November 10 to submit a response to Trump's arguments that the committee has no valid legislative purpose to access his personal and business records.