ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Elon Musk Unveils $8-Per-Month Plan For Users To Retain And Obtain Blue Checkmarks

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFWoG_0iuStbQD00
Elon Musk Getty Images

UPDATE: High profile Twitter users will likely soon have to pay $8 per month to retain or obtain their blue checkmarks, which the platform has long used to designate individuals whose identity has been verified.

New owner Elon Musk wrote that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

As a number of users, including Stephen King, have protested the idea of charging for what was once free, Musk said that those who pay will get priority “in replies, mentions and search,” which he said was essential to curb spam, as well as the ability to post long video and audio and “half as many ads.”

He also wrote that there will be a “paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.”

“Yes, this will destroy the bots,” Musk wrote. “If a paid Blue account engages in spam/scam, that account will be suspended. Essentially, this raises the cost of crime on Twitter by several orders of magnitude.”

PREVIOUSLY: Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter has plans to charge verified users for their blue checkmarks, amid vows by a series of prominent users that they won’t pay for the status.

Author Stephen King, responding to reports of the plans, wrote on Twitter, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Musk responded, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

As other users noted, King’s gripe is not over the sum, but the idea of paying for something that was once offered for free. Twitter verifies the identities of users and then gives their Twitter handles blue check marks.

But Musk is under the gun to boost Twitter’s revenue stream, while some advertisers have paused their spending as they determine what the platform will look like under his ownership. He has indicated that he would like to relax some rules around content moderation, including allowing back users like Donald Trump who were previously banned. But that may not sit well for advertisers who are trying to stay out of the hyper-partisan political fray.

Some prominent figures have vowed to quit Twitter or to take a pause, like Tea Leoni and Toni Braxton. But their concerns were primarily around the direction of the platform and whether it could become a forum for hate speech. Musk’s amplification of a conspiracy theory around the attack on Paul Pelosi certainly didn’t help his case that the platform would not become a cesspool. When he took over Twitter last week, he announced plans to form a committee to study content moderation policies.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Aaron Carter Dies: Singer Found Dead At California Home, Was 34

Troubled singer and rapper Aaron Carter was apparently found dead today at his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34 years old    TMZ reported that authorities were called at about 11 a.m. Saturday with a report that a man had drowned in the bathtub at the location. Sheriff’s Deputy Alejandra Parra confirmed officers responded to a call at Carter’s home and found a person deceased. They cannot confirm the identity of the person or that it was Aaron Carter. However, numerous other reports have confirmed it was him. UPDATE: Carter’s representative confirmed the reports of his death are true. A statement will...
LANCASTER, CA
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Fox Business

Elon Musk responds to Stephen King about Twitter verification charge

New Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to author Stephen King on Tuesday after the best-selling author complained about reports the company would charge a fee of $20 a month for verification. Musk said over the weekend that the verification system would be "revamped," although it remains unclear what that will...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Business Insider

Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy