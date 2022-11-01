ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Two killed in Illinois school bus crash

By Jack Baudoin
 5 days ago

KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV.

University of Kentucky college student among those killed in South Korea Halloween crowd surge

An adult woman and an adult man died on the scene. Another man and woman were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Twenty-four students and one bus driver were onboard at the time of the crash.

“Fortunately, none of the students or the bus driver were injured. Unfortunately, there were four occupants in the vehicle that struck the school bus,” said Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain. “It appears like no attempt to slow down at the time, both traveling the same direction.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to have played a factor.

