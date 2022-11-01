Read full article on original website
Police warn about candy look-a-like drugs, edibles ahead of Halloween
(WTAJ) — While not cheap, and hardly given away, edibles that look like candy could be confused with actual candy and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting parents ahead of Halloween. Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch […]
Rainbow Fentanyl Is A Real Threat, But Not Because People Are Giving It Out As Halloween Candy
The Halloween scaries are real with this one, yet experts point out there’s been no evidence that drug dealers are specifically targeting kids.
Halloween fentanyl from Biden's border crisis the latest horror from this administration
Halloween fentanyl scare comes courtesy of President Biden, who leaves our border wide open and rolls out the red carpet for illegal immigrants and drug cartels who prey on children.
Vox
Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway
As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
Yakima Herald Republic
Other Views: Halloween’s scariest threats? Not razor blades or ‘rainbow’ fentanyl, but rumors and lies
Like roller coasters and horror movies, Halloween amps up the fun by mixing in a dose of fear. Go too light on the scariness — make the coaster too slow, for example, or the monster too tame — and the enjoyment drains away. Perhaps that’s why we keep...
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
Scoot: Rainbow fentanyl, tainted candy are Halloween urban myths
The fear over “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy fits the perennial threat of tainted Halloween candy. But let’s set the record straight: the fear over tainted Halloween candy or razor blades in apples was based on hoaxes - urban myths.
Parents should be ‘alert’ for colorful fentanyl pills on Halloween, unlikely to be found in candy: sheriff
Sheriff Milstead said the intent of drug smugglers is not to pass out fentanyl at Halloween but to use the boxes of popular candy brands as a way to smuggle the drugs into the U.S.
Surprise: Exactly Zero Kids Got ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ in Their Halloween Candy
In the weeks leading up to Halloween, law enforcement agencies across the country—from the DEA down to local police—warned parents about “rainbow fentanyl,” a new version of synthetic opioid pills that come in yellow, green, pink, and other colors. Parents needed to remain vigilant, authorities said, otherwise the drugs might somehow get mixed into kids’ trick-or-treat bags along with bags of Skittles and mini Snickers bars.
What Time Does Trick or Treating Start in 2022 on Halloween?
Trick-or-Treating has been a Halloween tradition in the U.S. since the 2nd World War...but when is the best time to take your children out in 2022?
Feds crack down on nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
See the data: Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians
More child pedestrians have been killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day.
