ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway

As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Surprise: Exactly Zero Kids Got ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ in Their Halloween Candy

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, law enforcement agencies across the country—from the DEA down to local police—warned parents about “rainbow fentanyl,” a new version of synthetic opioid pills that come in yellow, green, pink, and other colors. Parents needed to remain vigilant, authorities said, otherwise the drugs might somehow get mixed into kids’ trick-or-treat bags along with bags of Skittles and mini Snickers bars.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

Feds crack down on nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday that it has arrested nearly two dozen people in a nationwide crackdown on a catalytic converter theft ring.  In a news release, the department said at least 21 individuals from five U.S. states have been arrested in connection with the thefts, noting that authorities conducted arrests, searches,…
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy