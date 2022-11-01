GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Discusses GCW's New FITE+ Deal, Possibly Working With WWE, Joey Janela's Future & More - Exclusive

Read full article on original website
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett is having an unprecedented year in pro wrestling, and it just garnered even more momentum as he has officially joined Tony Khan's AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer shocked the wrestling world last night on "AEW Dynamite," surprising a "pillar" in Darby Allin with a guitar shot. Jarrett then proceeded to put the AEW roster on notice, saying that he plans to preserve the legacy his family has created in the business.
Huge Update On Jake Paul's WWE Crown Jewel Status
The stage is almost set for tomorrow's highly-anticipated WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, with another major wrinkle being added to the match just 24 hours away. During today's WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference, Logan faced off with Paul Heyman and the...
Young Rock's Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua & Ana Tuisila Talk Playing The Rock's Family, Season Three, More - Exclusive
You may think you have a wild and colorful family — until you watch "Young Rock," and realize you don't have any idea what a wild and colorful family is! NBC's hit comedy series looks back at the life of international megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he recounts the many hurdles and opportunities that have been afforded to him, and a big part of Johnson's life has always been family.
Legendary Commentator Says Vince McMahon Stole Universal Title Idea
"The WWE Championship is coming to 'Smackdown'!" were the words a delighted John Bradshaw Layfield shouted on commentary following Dean Ambrose retaining the title in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at "Battleground" on July 24, 2016. The next night on "RAW," commissioner Stephanie McMahon and general manager Mick Foley announced the creation of a new heavyweight championship for the "RAW" brand. Named after the "WWE Universe," the new championship was called the WWE Universal Championship.
Insight Into Possibility Of Joey Janela Signing With WWE
Since his departure from AEW earlier this year, fans have questioned what could be next for Joey Janela. Primarily his focus has been on GCW, which is now available on FITE+. However, while speaking exclusively to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale admitted, "anything's possible," when it comes to the "Bad Boy" joining WWE one day.
Logan Paul Makes Unique Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
Logan Paul is already making a spectacle in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend's Crown Jewel event. The newly-signed WWE star was escorted into Friday morning's Crown Jewel press conference on a dromedary camel, drawing a raucous response from the local Saudi Arabian crowd, many of whom rapidly held up their cellphones to capture the moment. The unique entrance also drew a confused look from the WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who famously dislikes being usurped for the fans' attention.
Brian Gewirtz Points Out 'Magic' Going On Within The Bloodline
One of the longest tenured pro wrestling writers of all-time is loving what The Bloodline are doing each week on WWE's "SmackDown." Brian Gewirtz, who wrote for the WWE for 12 years as one of its head writers, discussed the popular WWE storyline on the latest episode of the "Under the Ring" podcast.
Sasha Banks And Naomi Pulled From Vulture Festival Due To 'Scheduling Conflict'
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been pulled from the upcoming Vulture Festival due to an "unforeseen scheduling conflict," according to the event's organizers. On Thursday, the organizers of the pop culture festival sent out the following notice to fans who had purchased tickets to watch the former WWE Superstars in person.
Triple H Responds To Logan Paul Doubters Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque believes Logan Paul will rise to the occasion in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. "I wouldn't put him in the main event of a massive international event that's gonna have 60, 70 thousand people...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Questions Why Mustafa Ali Agreed To WWE Raw Segment
Freddie Prinze Jr. is disappointed that Mustafa Ali agreed to do his backstage segment with The Miz on this past Monday's episode of "Raw." On the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze said Monday's episode "was the worst 'Monday Night Raw' I've seen since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman of the board" and "everything felt phoned in."
