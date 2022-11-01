ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

wktn.com

Findlay Man Injured in Car/Building Crash

A man was injured after the car he was driving struck a church building in Findlay Thursday evening. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 62 year old Ronald Dukes drove off the left side of the road after entering West Main Cross Street from Western Avenue. His...
FINDLAY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

62-year-old man injured after his vehicle crashes into a downtown Findlay church

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man sustained injuries after he lost control of his car and struck a church in Findlay, Thursday evening. 62-year-old Ronald Dukes of Findlay crashed into St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish downtown church and sustained injuries of unknown severity. Dukes was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Western Avenue when his Toyota Corolla crossed West Main Cross Street, went into the lane of oncoming traffic, and off the road striking the church. Dukes was then transported via HANCO to Blanchard Valley Hospital for medical treatment. He was also issued a citation for operation without reasonable control along with an additional criminal charge.
FINDLAY, OH
WFMJ.com

21-year-old killed in early morning crash in Liberty

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Trumbull County that claimed the life of one person and knocked out power to several hundred homes and businesses early Friday. Around 1:30 a.m. emergency crews were called out to the 800 block of Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LIMA, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide

Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
OXFORD, OH
wfft.com

Woman in critical condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Two injured in morning crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crash in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘He’s not breathing;’ Body cam video shows moments leading up to, after death of Greene County dog

BELLBROOK — Almost a week after a loose dog died in Greene County, new video is showing what happened leading up to his death. Police and animal control officers received calls to a Bellbrook neighborhood for reports of dogs running loose last Friday. Officers spotted the dogs that ran into a yard next to two dogs playing on the other side of the fence.
GREENE COUNTY, OH

