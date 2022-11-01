Read full article on original website
At least 1 person hurt in crash on State Route 4, CareFlight requested
GERMANTOWN — At least one person was hurt in an accident on State Route Four in Germantown Saturday night. Crews were dispatched to the area of State Route Four and E Market Street around 8:17 p.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch. At least one person sustained injuries and CareFlight...
Findlay Man Injured in Car/Building Crash
A man was injured after the car he was driving struck a church building in Findlay Thursday evening. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 62 year old Ronald Dukes drove off the left side of the road after entering West Main Cross Street from Western Avenue. His...
Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
Chain reaction crash injures one in Darke County
The semi-truck hit the Buick, sending the driver over a concrete median where it hit a 2013 Honda.
1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
62-year-old man injured after his vehicle crashes into a downtown Findlay church
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man sustained injuries after he lost control of his car and struck a church in Findlay, Thursday evening. 62-year-old Ronald Dukes of Findlay crashed into St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish downtown church and sustained injuries of unknown severity. Dukes was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Western Avenue when his Toyota Corolla crossed West Main Cross Street, went into the lane of oncoming traffic, and off the road striking the church. Dukes was then transported via HANCO to Blanchard Valley Hospital for medical treatment. He was also issued a citation for operation without reasonable control along with an additional criminal charge.
21-year-old killed in early morning crash in Liberty
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Trumbull County that claimed the life of one person and knocked out power to several hundred homes and businesses early Friday. Around 1:30 a.m. emergency crews were called out to the 800 block of Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty. The...
Majority of residents let back into Dayton apartment complex hit by truck; Driver cited
DAYTON — Its been a week since a pickup truck crashed into a Dayton apartment complex, injuring four people and displacing 20 people. The crash happened at the intersection of Wayne and Wilmington Avenues, a busy Dayton intersection. Dayton Police have completed their preliminary investigation into the crash, where...
Englewood Police pursue a man with active arrest warrants and a stolen vehicle from Dayton
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood police apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants and in possession of a stolen vehicle after an approximate 6 mile car-and-foot pursuit. Officers first stopped the man on I-70 eastbound past Main Street for having no license plates on the car, Englewood police informed News Center 7.
CareFlight called to single-vehicle accident near Clifton in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight was called to a single-vehicle accident at state Route 343 and Swimming Pool Road, in Greene County, on Thursday night. >> Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s headstone restored in answer to complaint. Miami Twp. fire and rescue units were dispatched just after 10:30 p.m....
Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
1 person hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Darke County
GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident in Darke County Wednesday afternoon. >>1 in stable condition after injured in motorcycle crash in Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the area of U.S. 127 and Kruckeberg Road at around 2 p.m., a spokesperson...
Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide
Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
Woman in critical condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
Two injured in morning crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
Two dead after crash in Clinton County
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
UPDATE: Worker killed in overnight industrial accident at Moraine business identified as Dayton man
MORAINE — A Dayton man died from his injuries after an industrial accident during the early morning hours Thursday at a Moraine business, according to police. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Terrance Harper, 39, of Dayton. >> New low-cost airline, nonstop route coming to...
BG substation damaged during windy weather, large parts of city left without power
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Windy weather caused problems across large parts of the area on Saturday afternoon, especially in Wood County. A large portion of Bowling Green was without power for much of the day after an electric substation sustained damage, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
2 Sabina men killed in head-on Clinton County crash on US-68, state patrol reports
CLINTON COUNTY — Two Clinton County residents from the village of Sabina were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68, south of Center Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington said. >> 1 of 2 victims critically injured in crash that shuts down I-75 North...
‘He’s not breathing;’ Body cam video shows moments leading up to, after death of Greene County dog
BELLBROOK — Almost a week after a loose dog died in Greene County, new video is showing what happened leading up to his death. Police and animal control officers received calls to a Bellbrook neighborhood for reports of dogs running loose last Friday. Officers spotted the dogs that ran into a yard next to two dogs playing on the other side of the fence.
