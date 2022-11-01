ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Comic club helping Fulton High students create a sense of self

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Fulton Comic and Manga Club are creators and cosplayers. They hold weekly meetings where they read comic books and draw and write their own storylines for publication. “I can draw something simple, and I can make up an entire crazy story,” said Josiah, a club member. Sandra Campbell […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Alex

Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …. While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee Medical Center joins study to improve trauma care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Researchers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center are joining with researchers at the University of Pittsburg for a trial hoping to improve trauma patient outcomes. The TOWAR clinical trial will be conducted with UT Lifestar trauma patients according to UTMC. TOWAR stands for the Type O whole blood and assessment […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bob Wolf Designs’ lapidary jewelry rocks

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At the 54th annual fine craft show in Knoxville you can find an artisan that specializes in all things stone, taking inspiration from nature. For a truly unique piece of jewelry Bob Wolf Designs offers one of a kind creations that will not be like any other piece in the world.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Aramark cited for selling alcohol to minors

The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents. The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth

The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the 'Security Guard' who went viral

The 'Security Guard' who went viral dancing at the UT-Kentucky game stops by WATE to teach Bo and Lori some moves. The 'Security Guard' who went viral dancing at the UT-Kentucky game stops by WATE to teach Bo and Lori some moves. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
KNOXVILLE, TN

