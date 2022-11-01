Read full article on original website
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
Motorcycle crash causes fire near Parson Branch Road, closing ‘The Dragon’
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Nagi posted to Twitter about a wildfire that happened near “The Dragon,” also known as U.S. Highway 129, due to a motorcycle crash.
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Nov. 4-6
The beginning of a new fall month brings a several great indoor activities as we move closer to the holiday season. Here are 6 free things to do this weekend.
Retired veterans treated to private concert by Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra on Thursday made a stop at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans' Home to give residents a memorable performance.
Comic club helping Fulton High students create a sense of self
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Fulton Comic and Manga Club are creators and cosplayers. They hold weekly meetings where they read comic books and draw and write their own storylines for publication. “I can draw something simple, and I can make up an entire crazy story,” said Josiah, a club member. Sandra Campbell […]
Meet our pet of the week, Alex
Increase of security at schools Loudon County
Multiple agencies are increasing their presence around all schools within Loudon County after Thursday's incident at Lenoir City High School.
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
“This is endemic across the entire country” high number of overdoses worry Knox County officials
The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling "unusually high overdose activity" in the first two days of November.
University of Tennessee Medical Center joins study to improve trauma care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Researchers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center are joining with researchers at the University of Pittsburg for a trial hoping to improve trauma patient outcomes. The TOWAR clinical trial will be conducted with UT Lifestar trauma patients according to UTMC. TOWAR stands for the Type O whole blood and assessment […]
Bob Wolf Designs’ lapidary jewelry rocks
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At the 54th annual fine craft show in Knoxville you can find an artisan that specializes in all things stone, taking inspiration from nature. For a truly unique piece of jewelry Bob Wolf Designs offers one of a kind creations that will not be like any other piece in the world.
Teen accused of fleeing wreck found with loaded shotgun in pants, Knoxville Police say
Police said the 17-year-old is charged with DUI, unlawful weapon possession, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
Aramark cited for selling alcohol to minors
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage sales at Tennessee Football games
The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee Football, per Beer Board documents, and another compliance check was failed, the Knoxville Police Department says.
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that has burned around 60 acres as the area is under a wind advisory.
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
Meet the 'Security Guard' who went viral
