27 First News
Tommy Goff, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Goff, 72, of North Lima, Ohio, formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, went home to be with the Lord Friday evening, November 4, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Mercy Health, Main Campus with his loved ones by his side. Tommy was born July 9, 1950,...
27 First News
Georgia Mae Alicea, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Georgia Mae Alicea, 63, of Warren, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. in her residence. She was born August 7, 1959, in Warren, the daughter of the late Willard C. and Beverly (Double) McCauley. Georgia was a 1977 graduate of...
27 First News
Carol Ann (Lynn) Miller, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Miller, 75, formerly of Timberidge Drive in Austintown, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Her loving family was at her side. Mrs. Miller was born on May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of...
27 First News
James Clair Robertson, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Clair Robertson, 80, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with his wife, children, and family at his side Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mr. Robertson was born January 3, 1942, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of James and Irene...
27 First News
Albert J. Parick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Patrick, Sr., age 96, of Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Albert was born November 10, 1925 in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of Joseph M. and Carmel Perry Patrick. He was a 1943...
27 First News
Jarome W. Brown, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jarome W. Brown, 63, of 2721 Montclair Street, NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, following complications from a short illness. He was born May 7, 1959 in Luverne, Alabama, the son of...
27 First News
Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., 84, of 107 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, October 31, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus, following a cardiac arrest. He was born March 17, 1938 in Georgia, the son of Clarence Howard Kitchen, Sr. and Lela...
27 First News
Janet Marie Sofranec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie (Fineran) Sofranec, 89, passed away peacefully October 27, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born April 3, 1933 in Youngstown to Neil and Marie Fineran. She married the love-of-her-life Joseph Sofranec in 1953 and they spent 66 blessed years in Poland, Ohio together...
27 First News
Paul J. Franjesevic, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Franjesevic, of Niles, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in his residence. He was 73 years old. Paul was born on March 29, 1949, in Akron, the son of the late Mirko and Helen Sokol Frenjesevic. He was a...
27 First News
Jack Dean Carter, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Dean Carter, age 77, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born on February 27, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Pearl Irene (Scofield) and Samuel Alfred Carter. Jack was a 1963 graduate of Westminster High School, Westminster, Colorado and attended Springfield...
27 First News
Did Saturday’s high temperatures break any records?
Today was the first Saturday of November, and it felt more like early September as locations across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania experienced well above normal-temperatures. Did Youngstown set a record-high temperature for Nov. 5?. Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather did break a 74-year-old record here in Youngstown. Temperatures climbed into...
27 First News
June D. (Kyser) McAfee, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. (Kyser) McAfee, 87, beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 4, 2022, where she is surely rejoicing. June was born on October 8, 1935, daughter of Earl and Irene Grabbe Kyser.
27 First News
Charlotte Kortes, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Kortes, 97, of Girard, passed away on Thursday November 3, 2022 at her residence. Charlotte was born May 6, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Edgar and Viola (Hooper) Keen. Charlotte had worked at the Ohio Leather Works. She was a member of...
27 First News
Arlene Bailes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Bailes, age 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1923, in Gustavus, daughter to Milo and Alda (McCracken) Hines. Mrs. Bailes was formerly of Kinsman and Zellwood, Florida,...
27 First News
Nadyne A. Myers, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadyne A. (Perry) Myers, age 80, a resident of Struthers, Ohio passed Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio, following heart failure at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nadyne was born June 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Nunzio J. Perry...
27 First News
Eugene R. “Bob” Scanlon, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Robert Scanlon, Jr., 82, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Eugene, who was affectionately known to all as Bob, was born June 24, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Eugene Scanlon, Sr. and Mildred Owen Scanlon and came to the Girard area in 1970.
27 First News
Frank C. Stephan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Stephan, 78, of McCollum Road in Youngstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 6, 1943, the son of the late Frank C. Stephan, Sr. and Mildred (Mayhall)...
27 First News
Top 10 record wind gusts for Youngstown in November
We are drifting into a gusty weekend as a large storm system moves through the region. Gusts will range from 20 to 30 mph or higher. It is possible that gusts up to 40 mph will take place into Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Looking through the history books, you...
27 First News
Claude Edwards Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends. Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown...
27 First News
William “B.J.” Joseph Miller, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Joseph “B.J.” Miller, 43, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1979 in Salem, Ohio, to James J. Miller and Terry L. Straub. “B.J.” graduated from United Local High...
