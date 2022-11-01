ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

King University distributing Coats for Kids in annual campaign

By Kelly Grosfield
 5 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Winter around the corner, children in the region need to be prepared for colder temperatures.

In an effort to help children across the region, King University is hosting ‘Coats for Kids.’

It’s put on each year by the university, and Distribution Day is set for Saturday, Nov. 5. It’ll be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the King University campus in the Kline Gym.

You’ll need a child present or identification for a child to receive a coat.

There will also be games, face painting and more.

Ashley Albertson, the coordinator of student engagement at King University, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to preview the event.

