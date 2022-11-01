BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Sunday is the 22nd Annual Santa CAAWS. Bring out your pet to the BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park to get a picture with Santa Claus. You can register ahead of time at www.caaws.org/santa or register on the day of the event. All proceeds fund CAAWS’ spay and neuter program. If you don’t have a furry friend you can always adopt one in time for Santa CAAWS.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO