During the month of November, immerse yourself in Van Gogh’s artwork at the new 30,000 square foot exhibit inside Sacramento’s Safe Credit Union Convention Center. Beyond Van Gogh is the largest immersive experience in the country, bringing life to over 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings including classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” “Café Terrace at Night,” and more.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO