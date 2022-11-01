Read full article on original website
Related
'We're hurt, we're angry': Questions remain in shooting death of Raleigh teen
The family of a teen who died after being shot on Halloween wonders whether precious time was lost as a 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to find the location of the three young shooting victims.
No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens
The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.
Woman charged in Raleigh stabbing that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Raleigh Police said an altercation between three women left one dead, one injured and the other behind bars.
cbs17
Young woman charged with murder after shooting cousin ‘multiple times’ in deadly Harnett County shooting, deputies say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies say a woman is being charged with murder after shooting her cousin multiple times and killing him. On Wednesday, deputies said they were called to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane in Erwin in reference to a reported trespassing with shots fired.
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on West Market Street has been identified. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro...
cbs17
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night. At about 11:18 p.m., officers said they were called to the 3000 block of Ashburn Court in reference to a person with a knife.
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
cbs17
Man linked to ‘string of overdoses’ arrested at McDonald’s in Lee County, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County. They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.
Durham police investigate early morning shooting that left 1 dead
The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham.
Man found shot to death on North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham, police say
Officers found the unconscious man, who had been shot, early Saturday. He later died in a hospital.
cbs17
2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death on Halloween night in Raleigh
Raleigh police said a male juvenile was taken into custody in the shooting death of Xzavion Lawton.
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
cbs17
Driver dead in wrong-way crash on I-540 early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on I-540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning. At about 2:39 a.m., officers said they were called to I-540 near Exit 7, Glenwood Ave. in reference to a crash. Investigators said...
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
cbs17
Franklin County deputy charged with DWI in Wendell, resigns as deputy, sheriff’s office says
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one of their deputies has resigned after receiving a DWI charge last week. The deputy received the DWI charge in Wendell on Oct. 30 and has since resigned from his position, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver dies in wrong-way crash on I-540 in Raleigh
A driver going the wrong way on the Raleigh beltway died after a head-on collision with another vehicle. Two people in the other car were taken to the hospital.
cbs17
Public’s help needed: Goldsboro man killed in Selma shooting, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting at a nightclub mid-October. On Sunday, Oct. 16 before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St.
1 of 3 suspects shot during targeted home invasion in North Carolina, police say
Clayton police said a home invasion in which a suspect was shot was not a random act.
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask for community's help finding suspect vehicle
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident. According to a social media post shared on Friday, the suspect reportedly fired a gun at a victim and followed him home. Police...
Comments / 0