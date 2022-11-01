Read full article on original website
Related
A Viral TikTok Is Putting A Spotlight On How Eggs Are Made At A Hotel
Whether they're for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, eggs are bound to be on many of the menus you might encounter. It doesn't matter if you're eating a hearty bowl of ramen, strawberry french toast, or a Cobb salad – eggs can work with them and a wide range of other dishes. One place you're probably sure to find the versatile protein is at a hotel's continental breakfast.
Instagram Is Furious Over Whole Foods' Unhelpful Squash Hack
For many of us, it doesn't get better than a good cooking or food hack. Maybe it only shaves five seconds off our prep time, maybe it only has one less step than a standard recipe, or maybe it only makes the task at hand a teeny-tiny bit easier. Regardless, a hack is a hack.
GBBO Fans Are In Shambles Over Janusz's Latest TikTok
There's more to Janusz than his epic bakes, and his growing social media popularity proves it. The contestant of "The Great British Bake Off" Season 13 previously amused the netizens of Instagram with a hilarious response to his missing eight-spring roll case. (Last we checked, GBBO hasn't been able to solve the #springrollgate mystery that had viewers scratching their heads). In that instance, he posted a tongue-in-cheek statement – or rather "bake-ment" – about the missing food and scratched out text suggesting he was the U.K. prime minister. Now, he has taken over TikTok with a video that sees him react to his "new name" after removing two letters.
The Difference Between Baking Chocolate And Chocolate Chips
When the chocolate craving hits, how do you satisfy? With chocolate lava cake, a candy bar, chocolate ice cream, a chocolate chip cookie? Each of these treats carry that chocolatey flavor, but are made from different forms of chocolate. Some have powder, chips, or bars, and have different strengths, like bittersweet, semi-sweet, or milk. Among these are two seemingly similar kinds of chocolate that call for different applications — baking chocolate and chocolate chips.
Rachael Ray's 'Staple' Grocery List Is Exhaustingly Long
"There's food at home" — the dreaded words no one wants to hear when all you want is takeout. But the advice is well-meaning and intended to save you money. But according to the Department of Labor, 2022 inflation has caused a 13.1% rise in grocery prices versus 7.6% for restaurants (via Modern Farmer). However, KTLA75 emphasizes that the disparity is because fast-food restaurants haven't raised their prices, also pointing out that eating at home is healthier than "cheaper fast food."
Marcus Samuelsson's Heartwarming Tribute To Renowned Food Critic Gael Greene
Chefs and critics often have some contentious relationships, but ultimately, where there is critique, there is also a level of respect between the crafter and the one judging it. And one of the most prominent critics of fine dining and chefdom was none other than Gael Greene, who died earlier this week at 88 years old. Greene was a writer for the New York Magazine for 40 years, according to Eater, and the first to pen the word "foodie," which both professionals, and those who simply love food, use regularly.
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
Are Starbucks Baristas Allowed To Create Their Own Drinks?
One of the perks many coffee baristas have working for local shops is the creativity when it comes to making drinks. Once you nail down the difference between a latte, cappuccino, and macchiato, then the real fun begins. There's actually a science when it comes to making different coffee drinks, and as coffee art becomes more common among Redditors and TikTokers, more baristas are trying to master their own coffee skills. A video posted on TikTok actually shows how people can practice the art of making latte art at home by using soy sauce and dish soap to avoid wasting money on the more expensive ingredients of coffee and milk (via TikTok).
Michael Symon's Veal Dish Is Changing Lives On Twitter
When Mashed published the story, Michael Symon Named the Most Underrated Meat, Symon humbly posted the article's headline on Instagram with the comment, "Thanks?!!" and fellow celeb chef Alex Guarnaschelli wrote, "Oh for god's sake, can we get a recount?" Despite the perplexing headline, the article was actually about Symon naming goat as an underused meat in the United States. Hey, here at Mashed we can poke fun at ourselves.
44 Teeny Tiny Things That Were So Important To Millennials That Mean Nothing In 2022
Because there was no greater joy than turning to the TV Guide Channel at the exact moment the first channel started scrolling.
Every 2022 Dunkin' Holiday Item, Ranked Worst To Best
The year is ending, and the holidays are coming up. That means shopping, cooking, parties to attend, and people to see. It is the most wonderful time of the year but also the most exhausting. To help you get through these festive and fatiguing times, Dunkin' has released its 2022 holiday menu. The new line premiered on November 2 and will be available through the holiday season. Dunkin' has not yet announced a specific end date for this menu. On the list of items, we see the return of old favorites like the Cranberry Orange Muffin and new items featuring cookie butter.
Halloween Baking Championship Finally Crowned The Season 8 Winner
Every October since 2015, "Halloween Baking Championship" has set out to find the most spooktacular pastry chef of the season. Throughout each round, contestants create top-notch Halloween treats lest they face elimination by the judges. Whoever reigns at the end of the month gets awarded $25,000 and the simple pride of being the best.
What To Order At Boston Market For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving almost here, and means many of us will be celebrating the holiday with our loved ones, eating tons of good food. Sounds fun, doesn't it?. But it's all fun and games until you're the one hosting Thanksgiving and are expected to lay out a feast that's heterogeneous enough to please every palate around the table. Some get a kick out of the challenge, while others descend into chaos and frenzy as they scurry through the kitchen and try to figure out how to roast a turkey. (If you fall into the latter category, but your will to cook a smashing dinner is stronger than your need to crawl into a nook and cry, here are some Thanksgiving dinner hacks that might come in handy.)
Ree Drummond Adds Red Hots To Cinnamon Apples
With indulgent and delicious dishes like Baked Ziti, Chocolate Pie, and Potato Soup, "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has a knack for ranch-style cooking for the whole family. Leave it to Drummond to find a way to incorporate Cap'n Crunch into chicken strips, or sour cream into pancakes, and she can turn just about anything into a casserole. But maybe above all, her desserts sound designed to bring out one's inner kid, drawing on nostalgic childhood flavors, like her cinnamon apples made with Red Hots candy.
Here's What Happened To Jones Scones After Shark Tank
Since "Shark Tank" premiered back in 2009, business owners have had the chance to present their idea to a team of investors on a national stage. Though the investor "sharks" don't always bite, the presenting entrepreneurs often come away with a sales increase because of those watching at home who became interested in the product.
Reddit Proved That Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Has A Different Standard In Costa Rica
There is hardly a corner of the world that American fast food chains have not touched. According to USA Today, major American chains offer iconic food items that have garnered permanent spots on most menus worldwide, whether it's The Whopper at Burger King, the fries at McDonald's, or the buttery biscuits at Popeyes. But beyond U.S. borders, the world has certainly taken liberties with different interpretations of American fast food, offering dishes that are somewhat unexpected and maybe delicious. Go to McDonald's in Thailand and you might find a Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream. In India, the McAloo Tikki burger presents a vegetarian option, combining potatoes, peas, and a spice blend into a fried patty. But sometimes, the menu items are simply universal, with slight variations in flavor, presentation, and ingredients.
Can You Put Meat With Bones In A Blender?
Thanks to the rise in technology, cooking at home has never been easier. There's often a tool you can buy that will allow you to cook and bake in any way that your heart desires. Among all of these amazing tools is the game-changing blender. Having been around for a century since 1922, the blender has allowed people to make a variety of blended foods, including smoothies, soups, sauces, salad dressings, milkshakes, and more (via Keystone Electronics Corp.).
Cameron Diaz's Wine Company Just Launched A Holiday Collection
In the midst of the pandemic, entrepreneur Katherine Power and American actress Cameron Diaz kick-started Avaline, a wine company made with organic, additive-free grapes (per Forbes). The less-than-ideal timing didn't seem to affect the duo, as the company's white and rose variations saw such success that the red blend was released months earlier than planned. "We've just been asked so much—as soon as the white and rosé hit the market, immediately we started having questions about red," Diaz said. "It's our most frequently asked question. We thought, since we have it bottled, let's get it over here sooner rather than later."
Reddit Is Baffled By Mysterious Charges In Dunkin's Online Ordering
Unless you happen to be a financially inept magician, nobody likes to see money vanish. Whether it be dining in a restaurant or traveling the world to experience cultural delicacies, hopes and dreams usually require a chunk of cash to make them happy — so disappearing money is unlikely to ever become a popular concept.
Out Of Burger Buns? Try Ramen Instead
Ramen — at least, the instant kind — is that quintessential staple of the college and graduate student diet that has nourished and sustained so many of us over the years when times were tough and all we could afford was a packet of $1 noodles boiled over the stove or microwaved in a cup. A dish closely associated with belt tightening and cheap meals, instant ramen eventually developed a sort of cult following.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0