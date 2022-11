BATON ROUGE, La. — Whelp, that'll about do it. No. 6 Alabama lost in overtime to No. 10 LSU on Saturday evening, with the Tigers handing the Crimson Tide its second loss of the season and dashing both its College Football Playoff and SEC Championship hopes right before its very eyes. The mistakes that it made throughout the game weren't anything new — if anything, they've become all-too-familiar familiar shortcomings at this point.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO