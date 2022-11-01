Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
fox5atlanta.com
3 women arrested, accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of underwear
NEWNAN, Ga. - Three suspected underwear bandits were arrested after a tip from a FOX 5 viewer. The story of half-dressed woman stealing men’s underwear went viral over the summer and Coweta County investigators say it helped in their capture. The brief, if not bizarre, crime wave hitting Kohl’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Houston police searching for Atlanta man in deadly stabbing
Police said the suspect stabbed another Atlanta resident to death. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot during attempted carjacking, police say
ATLANTA - Police are looking into an attempted carjacking in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to the hospital. Police said two suspects approached a woman in her car when a woman was at a stop sign on Lookout Avenue. They allegedly brandished a gun. Police said a suspected pulled...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn
GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for suspect who shot man during home invasion
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter after police said a man was shot Friday during a home invasion in Carroll County. Police said it happened on Hutcheson Ferry Road in Chattahoochee Hills. The man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police said they're...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police is investigating a shooting near 1085 Katherwood Dr. SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One man is dead after police said they arrived to the location after a getting a call about a person being shot. Police found the man with a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 person shot dead in Lithonia drug deal, police say
LITHONIA, Ga. — One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson with DeKalb County Police Department said officers were called to a home along Penwood Place, not far from Miller Grove High School. 11Alive Skytracker...
The Citizen Online
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
Dunwoody woman fatally stabbed by her brother, police say
A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in Dunwoody and her alleged killer is in custody, authorities said.
Video released of slain DeKalb 13-year-old boy walking with suspect
Surveillance footage released this week shows a 13-year-old boy’s final moments as he walks through a DeKalb County subd...
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.
Dunwoody mail thief of $250k worth of stolen checks uses trickery to cash them
Dozens of people mailed checks from a Dunwoody post office in recent months that never arrived at their destination....
Father grieving after son dies in crash involving Clayton County Police officer
CLAYTON, Ga. — The father of a driver killed after a police crash is overcome with grief. "My son is gone, man," Butler said with emotion as he paces the scene, where his oldest son Kelvontae Zikel Banks died. He was killed early Friday morning after getting to a...
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85 near Roberts Drive.
valdostatoday.com
Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta
ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
