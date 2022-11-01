ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5atlanta.com

Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot during attempted carjacking, police say

ATLANTA - Police are looking into an attempted carjacking in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to the hospital. Police said two suspects approached a woman in her car when a woman was at a stop sign on Lookout Avenue. They allegedly brandished a gun. Police said a suspected pulled...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn

GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for suspect who shot man during home invasion

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter after police said a man was shot Friday during a home invasion in Carroll County. Police said it happened on Hutcheson Ferry Road in Chattahoochee Hills. The man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police said they're...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police is investigating a shooting near 1085 Katherwood Dr. SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One man is dead after police said they arrived to the location after a getting a call about a person being shot. Police found the man with a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 person shot dead in Lithonia drug deal, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. — One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson with DeKalb County Police Department said officers were called to a home along Penwood Place, not far from Miller Grove High School. 11Alive Skytracker...
LITHONIA, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville

The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.
DUNWOODY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta

ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA

