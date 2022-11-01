Read full article on original website
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
MVP's Status For WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly Revealed
MVP won't be accompanying Omos for his match against Braun Strowman at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. According to PWInsider, MVP was not among the WWE personnel that arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of Saturday's show at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The report did not specify the reason for MVP not traveling to Saudi Arabia, or if there are plans for him to travel at the last minute.
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
Kurt Angle Calls Top WWE Star 'The Next Shawn Michaels'
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may not have always been the easiest wrestler to be around, however, many regard him as one of the greatest in-ring performers in history. The "Heartbreak Kid" found much success in both winning WWE Championships and putting on iconic matches; some of those contests came against The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho. WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he believes to be this generation's Michaels.
Huge Update On Jake Paul's WWE Crown Jewel Status
The stage is almost set for tomorrow's highly-anticipated WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, with another major wrinkle being added to the match just 24 hours away. During today's WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference, Logan faced off with Paul Heyman and the...
Young Rock's Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua & Ana Tuisila Talk Playing The Rock's Family, Season Three, More - Exclusive
You may think you have a wild and colorful family — until you watch "Young Rock," and realize you don't have any idea what a wild and colorful family is! NBC's hit comedy series looks back at the life of international megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he recounts the many hurdles and opportunities that have been afforded to him, and a big part of Johnson's life has always been family.
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
Logan Paul Makes Unique Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
Logan Paul is already making a spectacle in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend's Crown Jewel event. The newly-signed WWE star was escorted into Friday morning's Crown Jewel press conference on a dromedary camel, drawing a raucous response from the local Saudi Arabian crowd, many of whom rapidly held up their cellphones to capture the moment. The unique entrance also drew a confused look from the WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who famously dislikes being usurped for the fans' attention.
Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow. The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling...
Triple H Responds To Logan Paul Doubters Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque believes Logan Paul will rise to the occasion in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. "I wouldn't put him in the main event of a massive international event that's gonna have 60, 70 thousand people...
Insight Into Possibility Of Joey Janela Signing With WWE
Since his departure from AEW earlier this year, fans have questioned what could be next for Joey Janela. Primarily his focus has been on GCW, which is now available on FITE+. However, while speaking exclusively to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale admitted, "anything's possible," when it comes to the "Bad Boy" joining WWE one day.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Thinks AEW Is Flat Right Now
Few people in the world have had the experience of producing and booking an internationally televised wrestling company, making reliable advice in the field hard to come by. One of the individuals who does have that experience is Eric Bischoff, with varying degrees of success over the years. On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff, who was Senior Vice President of WCW and later had a backstage role in TNA, spoke about the importance of planning out major stories ahead of time and offered his opinion on why AEW has seemed "flat" in recent months.
AEW Dynamite Ratings Drop Against The World Series
Despite some unexpected surprises and some big-name stars in title matches, "AEW Dynamite" struggled to compete against the World Series and the NBA. Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Wednesday evening and the November 2 episode of "Dynamite" was watched by an average of 910,000 viewers overall, a nine percent drop from the previous week and the lowest for the program since July 20.
Behind-The-Scenes News On Reaction To Colt Cabana's AEW Return
Last night's AEW Dynamite saw the shocking return of former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana, who answered Chris Jericho's ROH World Championship open challenge. With the return of Cabana immediately came questions about CM Punk's future with the company, as the two openly do not get along. Since Punk first appeared in AEW, Cabana had been MIA, transitioning to a reported role with Ring of Honor.
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Worked Crown Jewel While Extremely Ill
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was reported to be "extremely sick" during his steel cage match with Karrion Kross at Crown Jewel, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. It was noted in the report that McIntyre had been sick with the flu over the last several days, but was adamant about going to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and doing the match.
