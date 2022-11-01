Councilwoman Holton Stewart hosts Waverly Park Youth Fishing Derby

Louisville – Join Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart (D-25) for the inaugural Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, November 5, at Waverly Park, located at 4800 Waverly Park Road. The event is scheduled to run from 10 AM – 2 PM and is free and open to the public.

Competitors may register online, or in-person the day of the event. You must be between the ages of 2 - 15 years old to participate. A parent or guardian must accompany the youth participants. There are two time slots available, 10AM – Noon and Noon – 2 PM. Equipment and bait will be available, or you are welcome to bring your own. Prizes will be drawn throughout the day.

If you get hungry, Top Dog Enterprise will be onsite to fuel your appetite with burgers and hotdogs, which will be available for purchase.

“I’m excited to host this family friendly event for young fishing enthusiasts,” says Holton Stewart. “Grab your bait and a fishing pole and I’ll see you at Waverly Park.”

Waverly Park Lake will be fully stocked with trout and catfish, so there will be plenty of fish to be caught.

Sponsors for the Youth Fishing Derby include Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart (Louisville Metro Council), Louisville Metro Parks, Derby City Flyfishers and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

To register online, please visit Metro Parks website: https://tinyurl.com/bdfdd3ps.

For more information, please contact Councilwoman Holton Stewart’s office at 574-1125.