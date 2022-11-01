Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Roll-over crash in Jefferson County results in driver being airlifted to Syracuse hospital
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a collision between two cars in Jefferson County that resulted in a driver being airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse on Thursday, November 3. Troopers say around 9 a.m., a 63-year-old driver from St. Lawrence County was driving west on...
cnycentral.com
23-year-old female expected to survive after being shot
Syracuse New York — A 23-year-old woman is expected to survive after being found with gunshot wounds on Saturday, November 5th. Police say they responded around 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon to the 100 block of Davis Street in Syracuse for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival they found...
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Airport to add 2,000 new parking spots with construction on garages to begin 2023
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Anyone traveling by plane this holiday season is going to benefit from hundreds of new parking spots at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Some neighbors may remember February 2022 break when the airport had to alert the community that there were no more parking spaces available.
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Fire crews respond to two early morning house fires, determined to be accidental
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Firefighters responded to two house fires early on the morning of Friday, November 4. Around 4:45 a.m., fire crews were alerted to a fire on the 100 block of Stewart Court in the Pioneer Homes neighborhood. They arrived to find a two-story, brick, multioccupancy building...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Sheriff's office seizes 168 pounds of marijuana, two men facing multiple charges
Onondaga County, NY — Two men are facing drug charges following a lengthy investigation into a large-scale illegal marijuana trafficking operation that took park in the Central New York area, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. The detectives who were assigned to the Sherriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit...
New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled. The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91. According to state...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Airport easing frustrations ahead of winter travel season with additional parking
SYRACUSE N.Y. — As families plan their holiday trips, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport is on its way toward adding new parking spots to make sure no one gets stuck without a place to keep their car. Traveling often comes with stress and anxiety from catching a flight to...
localsyr.com
Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
Man From Southeast Faces DWI Charge After Crossing Double-Yellow Line, Sheriff Says
A 37-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the Hudson Valley. A deputy saw a vehicle that crossed over the yellow lines and was not maintaining its lane of traffic in Southeast at about 12:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department reported.
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources
A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
4-Year-Old Found After Multi-Agency Search In Northern Westchester
A 4-year-old boy who slipped away from his grandfather as he turned his back for a second was the focus of a large manhunt in the dark woods of a Northern Westchester town. The incident took place around 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, in North Salem, off Hardscrabble Road. The...
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
fox61.com
Body cam footage released of driver plowing through crash scene, pursuit
A close call for Waterbury Police officers as they were investigating a pedestrian fatality. Someone drove through the scene and smashed into a police cruiser.
