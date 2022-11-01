ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

23-year-old female expected to survive after being shot

Syracuse New York — A 23-year-old woman is expected to survive after being found with gunshot wounds on Saturday, November 5th. Police say they responded around 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon to the 100 block of Davis Street in Syracuse for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival they found...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources

A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
HACKENSACK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy