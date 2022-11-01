ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddy County, ND

Back to the Dakota Bowl! Jamestown Outlasts Red River

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the second consecutive season, the Jamestown High School football team is headed back to the Fargodome as the Blue Jays took down Grand Forks Red River 27-13 in the 11A semifinals. Neither team got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter of play but...
Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
