Fortune

Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
24/7 Wall St.

14 Household Items That Are Actually Getting Cheaper

The news about inflation activity during the month of September could hardly have been worse. Despite a drop in the price of gas and oil, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose by 8.2% year over year. This pace continues to run near a 40-year high. And although the price […]

