How debt-for-climate swaps can help solve low-income countries' fiscal and environmental challenges at the same time

Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks
As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
Report examines how agroforestry can deliver for nature and the climate
Agroforestry—farming with trees—could be pivotal in helping the agricultural sector reach net zero by 2050, according to new research carried out by Cranfield University, which underpins a report by the Woodland Trust. The Cranfield research explains that agriculture is responsible for 10% of UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions...
New book confronts the intersection between mobility and the climate crisis
A new book by Stephanie Sodero of the HCRI explores the intersection between fossil fuel-powered mobility and climate change and how communities and mobility need to be revolutionized in Sodero's homeland of Canada and beyond in the context of climate change. "Under the Weather: Reimagining Mobility in the Climate Crisis"...
Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants
More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya's worst drought in four decades, the country's tourism minister said on Friday. The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people. "The drought has caused...
Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?
Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there's still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say. A 2021...
Riparian areas could act as climatic refugia for plant diversity
The Lancang River is internationally known for its rich water resources and diverse aquatic ecology, but research on riparian plant biodiversity is sparse. As a tropical transition area in the Mekong Basin, Xishuangbanna in southwestern China is an ideal place for in-depth studies into the role of rivers on biodiversity patterns and to predict the impact of climate change on regional plant biodiversity.
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. Just in the past few months, climate-induced catastrophes have killed thousands, displaced millions and cost...
UK campaign on energy ‘could save the Treasury £9bn’
Government guidance would empower consumers, helping them save on bills, says thinktank
Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years—the highest of any continent in the world. As the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate change impacts will affect society, economies and ecosystems, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Socially responsible companies laid off more workers than their peers during the COVID-19 pandemic
A good track record in corporate social responsibility (CSR) is not a guarantee that the company will continue to focus on CSR in times of crisis. According to a new study from the University of Vaasa, US companies with a history of high CSR laid off more employees during the COVID-19 pandemic than their peers.
Bones of contention: The West Coast whale fossil and the ethics of private collecting
The past can inform the present in more ways than one. Take the case of the 23-million-year-old whale fossil recently excavated by a private collector on the West Coast of the South Island. It has angered Karamea locals and Ngāti Waewae, who viewed the fossil as a treasured local attraction, and has led to a police investigation.
Human expansion 1,000 years ago linked to Madagascar's loss of large vertebrates
The island of Madagascar—one of the last large land masses colonized by humans—sits about 250 miles (400 kilometers) off the coast of East Africa. While it's still regarded as a place of unique biodiversity, Madagascar long ago lost all its large-bodied vertebrates, including giant lemurs, elephant birds, turtles, and hippopotami. A human genetic study reported in the journal Current Biology on November 4 links these losses in time with the first major expansion of humans on the island, around 1,000 years ago.
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day: study
Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought. The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and...
Investment, power and protein in sub-Saharan africa
Researcher Jeremy Brice has published a new report examining financial investment in protein production in sub-Saharan Africa for TABLE. The report argues that in order to understand the changing place of protein in sub-Saharan African diets and food systems, it is important to investigate what motivates different financial actors to invest in new food products, markets and value chains—or to withhold investment from them.
The direct measurement of a proton's generalized polarizabilities in the strong quantum chromodynamics regime
Quantum chromodynamics is an area of study that explores the strong interactions between quarks mediated by gluons. Quarks are elementary particles with an electric charge, which are building blocks of composite particles, such as hadrons and protons. Some aspects of the strong interactions in the quantum chromodynamics regime are still...
Puerto Rico's Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts may be repeating same failures from Hurricane Maria
Weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, floodwaters have mostly receded in the hard-hit town of Loíza, but mud, debris and collapsed roofs remain. Power has been restored in some areas but is still unstable. "Families have lost everything," said Gloriann Sacha Antonetty Lebrón, founder of Revista Étnica, Puerto...
Understanding marine heatwaves using the Southern Hemisphere's longest running daily ocean temperature records
An Australasian university collaboration has shed new light on marine heatwaves in New Zealand's coastal waters, utilizing the two longest running daily in situ ocean temperature records in the Southern Hemisphere. The research represents one of the few in-depth evaluations globally on marine heatwaves in nearshore ecosystems, such as rocky...
