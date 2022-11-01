ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShiftyKen 08
5d ago

The reason most people that disagree with SCOTUS rulings are upset is because they don't understand 1. how the law works 2. how the SCOTUS works and 3. the interpretation of the Constitution. They also just don't like losing and want big daddy government to completely run their lives.

Double Action Drone Services
5d ago

the only people that don't like the current Supreme Court are the same people with TDS. this I has been the most constitutionally considerate panel that we have seen in decades. keep up the good work 👏

Rokibass
5d ago

I have a much higher respect for the Supreme Court. It seems everyone else has forgotten about our Constitution.

