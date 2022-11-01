Read full article on original website
New international bridge aims to help Laredo remain No. 1 port
Already the No. 1 land port in North America, Laredo is expected to further solidify its position and see substantial trade growth according to local leaders thanks to the planned addition of a second international railway bridge which held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, Oct. 31. The $100 million project is being entirely funded by Kansas City Southern.
AEP gives $25K for STEAM program at Imaginarium of South Texas
The AEP Foundation has contributed $25,000 to the Imaginarium of South Texas, the only children’s museum in Laredo. The funds will be used to underwrite the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) program as the museum moves to a new location. The Imaginarium of South Texas offers STEAM...
Republic of the Rio Grande exhibit to open Saturday at Laredo museum
Laredo is one of the few places in Texas that has flown seven flags over its history, with most of Texas instead flying six flags. The reason for the added flag is that for a short while, Laredo was part of its own independent nation named the Republic of the Rio Grande.
Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University. “I...
Laredo College nursing program earns another No. 1 ranking
Laredo College continued to receive prestigious accolades for its nursing program as it was ranked the No. 1 nursing program in Texas by registerednursing.org for the fourth straight year. The latest honor comes just six months after the Laredo College Associate Degree in Nursing program was ranked the No. 1...
Nuevo Laredo celebrates first community-wide Dia de los Muertos since pandemic
After two years of not hosting any significant Halloween or Dia de los Muertos events because of the pandemic, the City of Nuevo Laredo hosted Festival Internacional de la Catrina 2022, as Catrina represents the skeleton symbol of the Day of the Dead in Mexico. Scores of Nuevo Laredoans celebrated...
WBCA to announce headliners for Jalapeño Festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo's Jalapeno Festival will return next February, but who exactly will be headlining the main stage?. You'll get an answer next week, with the Washington's Birthday Celebration Association set to reveal who will headline the two-day festival on Friday, November 11 at Las Palmas Food Trucks & Park, located at 4210 S. Zapata Highway.
Affidavit: Man used a knife to cut his wife following argument over him drinking
A man used a knife to cut his wife in the forearm following an argument over him drinking, according to Laredo police. Jose Roberto Jaramillo-Gutierrez, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A stabbing was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of...
