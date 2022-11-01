Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Name National Veterans Small Business Appreciation Week
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) designated Oct. 31, 2022 through Nov. 4, 2022 as National Veterans Small Business Appreciation Week in Calvert County. National Veterans Small Business Week highlights the programs and services available to veteran entrepreneurs through the United States Small...
Bay Net
PUBLIC HEARING: St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Solid Waste Management And Recycling Plan
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown to consider public input on updates to the County’s Comprehensive Solid Waste Management and Recycling Plan.
Bay Net
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces October SPIRIT Award Winners
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Compassion is at the heart of what we do. Join us in celebrating Lindy F. and Shirley H., our October SPIRIT Award winners! These monthly honors recognize our associates for their extraordinary efforts for patients and colleagues. Lindy, a diagnostic sonographer in Imaging, Cardiology & Neurology,...
dcnewsnow.com
5 found dead in La Plata home
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
Bay Net
Calvert County Economic Development Announces Small Business Assistance Grant Fund
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will launch a Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses. Competitive grants of up to $50,000 each will be available for...
Bay Net
CCPS Receives Over 200 Coats For Students
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County School Bus Contractors Association (CCSBCA) recently collected over 200 winter coats for the annual Drive Away the Cold coat drive for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in need. Community members could drop off their new winter coats to three Community Bank of...
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Prince Frederick; Police Investigating
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On November 5, 2022, at approximately 10:09 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Auto Drive in Prince Frederick, for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a work van.
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Bill Bates Will Be A Trustworthy Delegate
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Joe DeVitis of Leonardtown, Maryland. Bill Bates is the most qualified candidate to represent District 29C in the Maryland State House of Delegates. He is among the most decent, honest and trustworthy people we could ever find to do what is best for our communities in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. Over the past months, Bill has worn out several pairs of shoes going door-knocking, listening to our concerns.
Bay Net
No Injuries Reported After Crash On Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash that occurred last night that resulted in no injuries. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on November 4, first responders were dispatched to the scene on Great Mills Road, in the area of St. Mary’s Square, and initially were advised multiple patients were trapped.
Bay Net
College Of Southern Maryland Appoints Dr. Yolanda Wilson As Its Next President
LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Yolanda Wilson as the college’s sixth president following an extensive nationwide search. The board voted unanimously in support of Wilson’s appointment during a public meeting held Nov. 3. Wilson will become the first African-American president to lead the college in its 64-year-history.
Bay Net
One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle...
Bay Net
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served- October 2022
10/01/22- Sergio Rashaad Rice, age 41 of no fixed address- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Marsch# 397. 10/02/22- Thomas Ernest Maddox, age 54 of Avenue- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun on Person by Dep. McLean# 400. 10/04/22- Davion Lamarr Warren, age 20 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd...
Bay Net
Charles County Economic Development Department Releases 2022 Annual Report
LA PLATA, Md. – The Economic Development Department is pleased to release its 2022 Annual Report, showcasing the projects, programs, and partnerships that marked another year of progress in Charles County. “The 2022 Annual Report highlights our signature successes and the full arc of support available to local businesses....
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line
As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
fox5dc.com
Shooting in La Plata neighborhood under investigation
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A shooting investigation is underway at a La Plata residence. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Friday afternoon inside a home along Windflower Drive. There is a large police presence at the scene. At this time, it's unclear whether there are any victims.
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
Bay Net
Police Activity Involving Employee Making Threats Of Self Harm At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 4, a school employee at General Smallwood Middle School was inside the school when they made a comment to another employee about bringing a gun to school to harm themself. A school administrator and the school resource officer were notified and spoke with...
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Mom Wins $50,000 on Scratch-off
A Gaithersburg mother recently won a $50,000 prize playing the Gold Bar Bingo scratch-off lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at the Chesapeake House rest stop in Cecil County, MD, according to the Maryland Lottery. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Comments / 0