No winner, again! Powerball jackpot reaches historic levels

(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot rolls on!

No ticket matched all six numbers on Halloween night. This means the billion-dollar jackpot climbs even higher.

Now sitting at an estimated $1.2 billion, if a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history , according to lottery officials. That’s $596.7 million in cash and not far from the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was hit in 2016. The winning jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The next drawing is Wednesday, November 2.

But, don’t throw out tickets from Monday’s drawing yet. Lottery officials say, despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 5.4 million tickets still won cash prizes totaling nearly $60 million.

Two $1 million tickets were sold in Ohio. The winning tickets in Ohio were sold in Norwalk and Newport.

Winning $1 million tickets sold in Ohio on Monday, locations:

Norwalk Mickey Mart #20, 331 Milan Ave, Norwalk.

Par-Mar #82, 38175 St Route 7, Newport.

Both were auto-pick tickets, according to lottery officials.

Check your numbers : 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

