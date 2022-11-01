ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
Where to find resources on Florida voting, election information

Florida — Voting may seem overwhelming at times, especially with many races and measures you'll be weighing in. Emma Stevens is a first-time voter who is home from college, and she didn't expect to have so much "homework" while figuring out how to vote on races and the various local and state measures on the ballot.
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
FHP: Seminole County deputy crashes into back of vehicle

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed in Lake County, and one of them was a patrol vehicle. In Mount Dora, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on State Road 46 and U.S. Highway 441. A Seminole County deputy was driving north in...
Friday Night Hits Week 11: All game recaps and scores

It's the final week of the regular season... Of course, Friday Night Hits will continue throughout the playoffs, but on this night, careers will end. The season is over and some players are taking the field for their schools for the final time. Take a look at all the Central...
