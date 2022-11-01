Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
DeSantis, Crist hold campaign events in Central Florida as Election Day grows closer
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In Commitment 2022, leadership for the Sunshine State is on the line and the top candidates for the major parties are once again proving how vital central Florida is for victory. Gov. Ron DeSantis is counting on Seminole County going red on Tuesday. That's exactly...
WESH
Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
WESH
Where to find resources on Florida voting, election information
Florida — Voting may seem overwhelming at times, especially with many races and measures you'll be weighing in. Emma Stevens is a first-time voter who is home from college, and she didn't expect to have so much "homework" while figuring out how to vote on races and the various local and state measures on the ballot.
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
WESH
Crist urges voters to fight against DeSantis' 'attack on democracy' during Apopka campaign stop
APOPKA, Fla. — Democrat Charlie Crist's 'Choose Freedom' bus tour rolled into Apopka and is touring the state to ignite voter interest for an election day surge. "I'm an old quarterback. We're just pushing to get into the end zone," he said. He's taking his campaign to struggling neighborhoods,...
WESH
Officials: Florida woman accused of voting in different states
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of voting in different states has been arrested. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Cheryl Leslie, 55, voted in both Alaska and Florida in the 2020 primary and federal elections. According to investigators, in Palm Beach County, Leslie voted early...
WESH
Central Florida nonprofit selected to run at NYC Marathon, raises $20,000
A Central Florida nonprofit, who pushes for kids and teens to get active, is taking action this weekend in New York. For the third year in a row, GROW Central Florida was selected as a charity partner for this year's New York City Marathon. Seven people are in the big...
WESH
Tropical disturbance to bring rough weather to hurricane-torn Central Florida coasts
The storm system heading for Florida has residents and leaders in Flagler and Volusia counties more than concerned. Emergency operations leaders say the system, a nor-easter, is expected to bring wind, rain and big surf. They don't expect flooding rain, so that's a relief for areas inland. The most significant impact will no doubt be along the battered oceanfront.
WESH
Potential tropical system may bring more flooding in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ian caused so much hardship for so many and even more than a month later, flooding is still an issue, especially along the St. Johns River. A major rain event in the forecast is unwelcome news for those living by Lake Monroe where the situation has improved but is still fragile.
WESH
Coastal Beach erosion a big concern this weekend and next week!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Coastal Beach erosion a big concern this weekend and next week!
WESH
FHP: Seminole County deputy crashes into back of vehicle
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed in Lake County, and one of them was a patrol vehicle. In Mount Dora, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on State Road 46 and U.S. Highway 441. A Seminole County deputy was driving north in...
WESH
Nice Friday weather but low in tropics to spread wind and rain our way next week!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Nice Friday weather but low in tropics to spread wind and rain our way next week!
WESH
Friday Night Hits Week 11: All game recaps and scores
It's the final week of the regular season... Of course, Friday Night Hits will continue throughout the playoffs, but on this night, careers will end. The season is over and some players are taking the field for their schools for the final time. Take a look at all the Central...
Comments / 0