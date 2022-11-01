Scalise, parish presidents slam FEMA over flood insurance premiums

U.S. House Minority Whip and Metairie Republican Steve Scalise joined parish presidents from around coastal Louisiana Monday to discuss the impact of FEMA's new flood insurance rates on homeowners.

The National Flood Insurance Program's "Risk Rating 2.0." has take months of criticism not only for rising costs of flood insurance, but also for a lack of clarity in how the new rates are set.

Rate increases are capped at 18 percent annually, but FEMA has only provided limited data.

"Let’s at least have some hearings where FEMA can come and explain how they came to the decision to come up with the methodology behind Risk Rating 2.0," Scalise said. "I think it’s embarrassing that FEMA refuses to even meet today with people who build levees, parish leaders who invest millions and billions of dollars into better flood protection."

Scalise says the rate increases are going to get some homeowners to drop their flood coverage if it is not required by their mortgage lender, and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says that is already happening. Sheng said around 3,000 Jefferson Parish homeowners have dropped their insurance since renewals went out in April