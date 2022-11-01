ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Lucille "Lucy" Studer

Lucille “Lucy” Studer, age 88, of Tiro, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Benjamin and Clara (King) Berrier. Lucy was a member of Mother of Sorrows / St. Bernard Catholic Church and of the Rosary Altar Society. Homemaker is the roll Lucy took the most pride in. She was a talented seamstress, and created porcelain snow babies for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and later in life she was an artist. She and her husband enjoyed some wintertime in Arizona playing cards and games with their family and friends.
TIRO, OH
Charles Junior Evans

Mansfield, Charles J. Evans Jr., 67, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at OhioHealth. Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Junior Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Roy Patton

Roy Patton, previous resident of Mansfield, age 83 passed away on November 1, 2022. The angels flap their wings, and welcome your release from the world. Sing praises in all that you have accomplished as a crippled man, bound to your circumstances. Simple and true, the Lord was always your nature and purpose. Bound to a God that will welcome you with open arms and a loving kiss. You will walk again in this LIFE and watch over all that you love. Thank you so much father. I will always adore you and be grateful for your love..
MANSFIELD, OH
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
ASHLAND, OH
Local photographer Jeff Sprang's art show featured at OSU Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- The Pearl Conard Art Gallery is hosting Light and Time, an exhibition of photographs by recently-retired OSU Mansfield photography instructor Jeff Sprang. Sprang’s association with The Ohio State University began in 1969, as a first-year student at the Mansfield campus. He later graduated from OSU with a B.A. degree in Photography and Journalism. He worked a 27-year career as a photojournalist, many of those years at the Mansfield News Journal.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year

LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Chardon controls the action and Geneva

Chardon delivered all the smoke to disorient Geneva and flew away with a 35-7 win during this Ohio football game. In recent action on October 21, Chardon faced off against Eastlake North and Geneva took on Chagrin Falls on October 21 at Geneva High School. Click here for a recap.
GENEVA, OH
Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service

MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
MANSFIELD, OH
Kingwood celebrates duck pond renovation & plans to add ducks in spring

MANSFIELD -- Kingwood Center Gardens executive director Josh Steffen jokes the duck pond is “sacred” to Mansfield residents and Kingwood visitors. “It’s not just about ducks, it’s about your connection to Kingwood,” Steffen said. “When people think of Kingwood, they think of the ducks and peacocks — and oh yeah, there’s the mansion.”
MANSFIELD, OH
Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance

Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
West Holmes sweeps All-OCC awards, Mansfield Senior puts five on first team

MANSFIELD — Two-time defending champ West Holmes swept the individual awards when the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference football teams was revealed Wednesday evening. Receiver Kyle Maltarich was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year, while linebacker Elisha Baldridge was the Defensive Player of the Year. Nick Ginsburg was tabbed the Special Teams Player of the Year and Zach Gardner was chosen Coach of the Year.
MANSFIELD, OH
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH

