Roy Patton, previous resident of Mansfield, age 83 passed away on November 1, 2022. The angels flap their wings, and welcome your release from the world. Sing praises in all that you have accomplished as a crippled man, bound to your circumstances. Simple and true, the Lord was always your nature and purpose. Bound to a God that will welcome you with open arms and a loving kiss. You will walk again in this LIFE and watch over all that you love. Thank you so much father. I will always adore you and be grateful for your love..

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO