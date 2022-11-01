ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Quorum Federal Credit Union Review 2022: Competitive APYs, various account offerings, but limited customer service hours

By Ivana Pino
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Q30H_0iuSqU0x00

Quorum offers fixed-rate term/IRA term accounts (similar to CDs) that range from 3 months to 60 months.

Photo illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Quorum Federal Credit Union

Quorum Federal Credit union is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., but serves members across the U.S. with a nationwide network of over 90,000 ATMs and 5,000 shared service centers. Consumers who are interested in joining this credit union can do so by applying online and joining one of the two associations that Quorum has partnered with: the American Consumer Council (ACC) or the Select Savers Club (SCC).

Both organizations charge a fee for lifetime membership between $5 and $15. Quorum offers a number of banking, credit card, and lending products, as well as a learning hub to help members manage their accounts more efficiently and protect their financial health. This credit union’s deposits are also insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration.

All rates and fees are current as of October 31 and are subject to change.

Quorum Federal Credit Union’s offerings

Quorum offers a number of checking and savings account options that come with little to no fee, competitive APYs, and even ATM reimbursement. Account fees vary by account type, but Quorum does charge a $5 monthly fee for all members.

Checking and savings accounts

Quorum offers two different fee-free checking accounts; both include overdraft protection, free bill payment, and other online and mobile banking services. In addition to their checking accounts, Quorum customers can choose from a number of deposit accounts to grow their savings and hit their goals.

QClassic: This is Quorum’s basic checking account. Users aren’t required to pay a fee, and get a free debit card when they open an account.

  • APY: 0%
  • Minimum deposit: $0
  • Fees: $0

QChoice: This account is a step up from Quorum’s standard checking account. Customers will earn interest on all account balances, although higher balances are rewarded a bit more. The account also offers up to $15 in ATM reimbursements for out-of-network ATM usage.

  • APY: The APY on this account ranges according to your balance.
  • Balances between $0–$19,999: 0.01%
  • Balances $20,000 and over: 0.05%
  • Minimum deposit: $0
  • Fees: $10 monthly fee (waivable if account holder’s monthly direct deposit totals at least $1,000, or if they have an account balance of at least $5,000 and sign up for e-statements)

Basic savings account: Quorum’s most basic savings account only requires an opening deposit of $5, which Quorum will fund once your application is approved. The APY is on the lower end, but customers will earn interest on their savings, no matter how low.

  • APY: 0.01%
  • Minimum deposit: $5
  • Fees: $0

Custodial savings account: Members can open an account on behalf of a minor (age 15 and under), and monitor all of their transactions.

  • APY: 0.01%
  • Minimum deposit: $0
  • Fees: $0

Money management account: Quorum’s money management account offers a tiered savings model. As your balance grows, so will your dividend rate. But if your balance takes a hit, you won’t be hit with any penalties.

  • APY: The APY on this account is tiered according to your account balance.
  • $0–$2,499: 0.25%
  • $2,500–$9,999: 0.25%
  • $10,000–$24,999: 0.50%
  • $25,000–$99,999: 1.00%
  • $100,000–$249,999: 1.25%
  • $250,000 and over: 1.50%
  • Minimum deposit: $0
  • Fees: $0

IRA savings account: For customers with retirement on the brain, Quorum offers a tiered savings account to help you earn interest now that you can benefit from in the future.

  • APY: The APY on this account is tiered according to your account balance.
  • $0–$2,499: 0.25%
  • $2,500–$9,999: 0.25%
  • $10,000–$24,999: 0.50%
  • $25,000–$99,999: 1.00%
  • $100,000 and over: 1.50%
  • Minimum deposit: $1
  • Fee: $25 monthly fee (under age 59½, an IRS penalty will also apply)

High-yield savings account

HighQ Savings: Quorum’s high-yield savings account lets customers grow their savings without being tied to a minimum opening deposit or account balance. Plus, they can access their savings any time with debit card and ATM privileges.

  • APY: 2.50%
  • Minimum deposit: $0
  • Fees: $10 unless you opt for e-statements

Term Accounts

Quorum offers fixed-rate term/IRA term accounts (similar to CDs) that range from three months to 60 months. The minimum deposit for all of these accounts is $1,000 and dividends are compounded monthly. These accounts are subject to an early withdrawal fee which can vary depending on the term length of your account.

  • APY: APY ranges depending on the length of your term.
  • 3-month term/IRA term: 1.20%
  • 6-month term/IRA term: 1.45%
  • 12-month term/IRA term: 1.60%
  • 13-month term/IRA term: 3.50%
  • 18-month term/IRA term: 1.60%
  • 24-month term/IRA term: 3.60%
  • 30-month term/IRA term: 4.00%
  • 36-month term/IRA term: 1.70%
  • 48-month term/IRA term: 1.75%
  • 60-month term/IRA term: 1.85%
  • Fees: Each account is subject to an early withdrawal penalty.
  • 2-to-11-month-term accounts: 1% of amount withdrawn never to exceed original principal balance
  • 12-to-24-month-term accounts: 2% of amount withdrawn never to exceed original principal balance
  • 25-month-plus-term accounts: 3% of amount withdrawn never to exceed original principal balance

Other services Quorum offers

  • Credit cards: Quorum offers three different Mastercard credit cards that range from 10.15% APR to 18.00%. None of these cards have annual fees or balance transfer fees.
  • Lending products: Quorum customers have access to a number of lending products including student loans, mortgages, and home equity loans.
  • Low insurance rates: Thanks to Quorum’s partnerships with a number of providers, Quorum offers low rates on home, auto, life, renters’ insurance policies, and more.
  • Financial counseling services: As a Quorum member, you’ll have access to free money management counseling and education.

The Quorum platform and customer support

Quorum customers can use the credit union’s online or mobile banking platform to transfer funds between accounts, send money abroad, and deposit checks into their Quorum account. For any questions related to their account, customers can reach out to a Quorum representative at (800) 874-5544, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Representatives are also available 24/7 via chat and secure messaging.

Pros and cons of Quorum

A few of the major pros and cons potential customers should be aware of when considering Quorum Federal Credit Union for their banking needs:

Pro: Account fees are waivable. Most Quorum accounts allow you to waive the monthly service fee if you sign up for e-statements, keep your balance above a certain threshold, or both.

Pro: Debit card and ATM privileges. Many of Quorum’s accounts offer a free debit card to make accessing your funds way easier. Plus, if you find yourself needing to use an out-of-network ATM, you can do so without worrying about excessive fees thanks to Quorum’s ATM reimbursement.

Con: Spotty customer service. Quorum representatives are only available to answer the phone on weekdays. While their business hours do extend into the evening, past 5 p.m., they are not available on weekends.

Con: Membership requirements. While Quorum’s membership requirements are more lax compared to other credit unions, it is an extra hurdle and fee and that could be a turnoff for some consumers.

Follow Fortune Recommends on Facebook and Twitter.

EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: The advice, opinions, or rankings contained in this article are solely those of the Fortune Recommendseditorial team. This content has not been reviewed or endorsed by any of our affiliate partners or other third parties.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

How to Get Preapproved for a Citi Credit Card

If you're interested in a Citi credit card, you might be able to check if you're preapproved before applying. While you might get a preapproved solicitation from Citi in the mail, you could check your odds online. Credit card preapproval, or prequalification, can help you understand your chances of getting approved for a Citi card.
CNET

What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?

The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
CNET

Credit Card Churning Explained

Credit card churning is a high-risk, high-reward strategy of opening a new credit account to earn its welcome bonus and then closing the card to move on to the next. Credit card issuers use welcome bonuses to attract new cardholders and reward them for spending a certain amount with their new card. They are typically a one-time bonus, but can offer a ton of value.
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
CNN

The 10 best credit cards of November 2022

If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
Fortune

The top 5-year CD rates for November 2022

We ranked our top 10 five-year CDs for you to consider on the heels of the Fed’s latest rate increase. When you’re looking for a place to park your cash, there are several types of savings vehicles you can consider that will not only keep your money safe, but help it grow at a faster rate. One popular account type: a certificate of deposit (CD). These accounts are usually offered at most banks and credit unions and come in all shapes and sizes.
UTAH STATE
Fortune

Fortune

238K+
Followers
10K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy