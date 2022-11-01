Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Yates: Shorthanded Quincy Police Department making sure appropriate number of officers will investigate shootings
QUINCY — Even though the Quincy Police Department force is down by 18 officers, QPD Chief Adam Yates says he will make sure an appropriate number of officers are available to investigate a recent rash of shooting incidents in the northwest section of the city. “We’re putting the number...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man pleads not guilty to making, possessing pipe bombs
ST. LOUIS – A Hannibal man appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming with the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted Oct. 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy teen believed to be connected to Sixth and Chestnut shooting turns himself into police
QUINCY — A second Quincy man believed to be connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut turned himself in at the Quincy Police Department around midnight Wednesday. Cayden R. Smith, 18, was arrested for a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 2, 2022
Gerald L Schwartz (43) 420 N 8th Adams Co warrant for Possession of Meth at 420 N 8th Lodged 128. Chaeto D Nichols (18) for Aggravated Discharge of Firearm in the 900 block of N 11th Lodged 131,143,155,108. Timoth Salazar reported a shed at Quincy Country Club was entered and...
Residents call for investigation into Missouri police department after chief's drug trafficking arrest
LOUISIANA, Mo. — 5 On Your Side has learned new details about a small-town police chief arrested for drug trafficking. According to probable cause warrants filed against Louisiana, Missouri, Police Chief William Jones, some of the drugs found inside his apartment may have been taken from an evidence locker inside the police department.
muddyrivernews.com
UPDATE: Threatening messages sent Thursday morning to QHS, JWCC; school officials say students are safe after search
QUINCY — Officials at John Wood Community College and Quincy High School reported receiving threatening messages Thursday morning. Details about what was said in the fax sent to Quincy High School were not revealed in a press release from Joni Goodwin, public information officer for Quincy Public Schools. However, the release did say the threat was unrelated to recent gun-related incidents around Quincy.
Protest over police chief arrest taking place in Louisiana, Mo.
Locals in Louisiana, Missouri plan to protest Wednesday, November 2, outside their city hall.
abc17news.com
Mexico man involved in police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to multiple charges. Myron Mahaney, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent...
muddyrivernews.com
Driver flees from vehicle Sunday night after crashing into tree at intersection of 22nd and Maine
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.
muddyrivernews.com
City of Quincy offering fall tree planting program
QUINCY — Quincy residents and/or business owners can sign up for the city’s annual fall tree planting program. Participants may buy one tree that will be planted on the public right of way (land between the sidewalk and the street) adjacent to their property. Planning Director Chuck Bevelheimer...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 17-21, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Church of The Nazarene in Pittsfield sold a residence at 403...
muddyrivernews.com
Driver flees after hitting utility pole, residence in early morning accident on Fifth Street
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating an accident early this morning after which the driver of a car ran away. An officer with the Quincy Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Monday at Fifth and Jackson. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in front of 843 S. Fifth, as well as the residence. The driver then ran from the scene and has not yet been located.
muddyrivernews.com
Some of new Illinois Veterans Home campus buildings to open next year
QUINCY — Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) officials took a tour of the new buildings being constructed on the campus in the 12th and Locust neighborhood. IDVA Director Terry Prince and Illinois Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson provided an update of the $300 million reconstruction project, which includes the renovation and rehabilitation of the facility with a new 210-bed skilled care facility as well as 80 additional independent living domiciliary rooms.
muddyrivernews.com
Historic downtown Hannibal to be host of PumpkinPalooza this weekend
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Historic Hannibal Marketing Council will be the host of a new event, PumpkinPalooza, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-6, in downtown Hannibal. Twenty-five businesses, primarily in the downtown area, are participating in the event. With the purchase of a Pumpkin Passport, attendees may redeem passport tickets for select items at participating businesses, including but not limited to a wide variety of pumpkin spice-themed or flavored treats. Passports are $25 and include five tickets. People may buy multiple passports.
muddyrivernews.com
Daily Cash Grain Prices for Nov. 2, 2022
Provided by the Adams County Farm Bureau. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
muddyrivernews.com
QPS Foundation honors staff, alumni and friends at Night to Dream Big
Quincy, Ill. – The Quincy Public Schools Foundation is having its 10th Annual Night to Dream Big Gala at the Ambiance in Quincy as part of the Dream Big Annual Campaign fundraiser, including the announcement of Max Mosley as the 2022 Dream Big Staff Choice Award winner. The Dream...
muddyrivernews.com
C-SC Theatre Department presents ‘She Kills Monsters’ this weekend
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College’s Department of Theatre welcomes audiences to campus for heart-pounding performances of “She Kills Monsters” in the Mabee Little Theatre. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, then conclude at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6.
muddyrivernews.com
Melrose Chapel UMC annual fall craft show to be held Saturday
QUINCY — Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church, 3600 Payson Road, will hold its annual fall craft show from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Admission is one canned food item for local food pantries. The craft show, which has been held for more than 35 years, will offer local...
Comments / 0