Related
Hollywood’s Queen: See Inside Greta Garbo’s Stunning NY Home
When it comes to the legendary actresses of Hollywood’s golden age, Greta Garbo stands supreme. Going from a department store clerk to silver screen superstar in five years, she is synonymous with sophistication and elegance in films like Anna Karenina, Queen Christina, and Camille. Her beauty, mystery, and compelling...
See all 119 (and counting) ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years
Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” an adaptation of the popular South Korean series, premiered as an instant hit on January 2, 2019. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the wild and wacky reality TV show tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. Each week the contestant who receives the lowest number of votes is unmasked in front of America, until only one remains as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask. If you’re looking for a refresher on...
Taylor Swift’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ Won’t Be Coming To New York
Predictably and deservedly, Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights is creating huge waves. Over the weekend, she became the first artist in history to completely own the entire top ten on the Billboard Hot 100. She announced a new “Eras” stadium tour for March through August of next year. Taylor’s...
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
