Volleyball area playoffs: T-M falls to Port Lavaca and other scores
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second round of the volleyball playoffs got underway Thursday with 10 local teams in action. Tuloso-Midway falls to Calhoun Sandies in four sets.
Corpus Christi, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The Hidalgo Early College High School football team will have a game with Calallen High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th. Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
Alice, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The H M King High School football team will have a game with Alice High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
Area students participate in 2022 Special Olympics Texas Bowling Competition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of area students competed in the 2022 Special Olympics Texas Bowling Competition at Bowlero earlier Thursday. The event allowed students to have fun while also going head to head against students from several Coastal Bend area school districts. For those involved, it was a...
bassmaster.com
Adams and O’Connell take the Day 1 lead at 2022 Redfish Cup
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Sean O’Connell of Mandeville, La., and Edward Adams of Metairie, La., dialed in a productive zone, made the right weather adjustments and turned in a two-fish limit of 16 pounds, 10 ounces to lead Day 1 of the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter.
'Tis the season to give back! 'Day of Giving' returns to Coastal Bend Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happens only one day a year, but its impact will be felt by 54 local organizations all year long. Tracy Ramirez from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation joined us live to explain everything you need to know about the annual "Coastal Bend Day of Giving" fundraising event.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church holds mega festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church held a mega festival in Sinton with tons of music, food and fun. All the fun happened over at the San Patricio fairgrounds. A full line up of Tejano artists, among those lucky Joe and Solido. The funds raised...
End the Streak: Taking a stand against fatal crashes in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders joined the Texas Department of Transportation in support of a campaign called 'End the Streak TX'. In the state of Texas, someone has been killed on our roadways every single day for the past 22 years. "That's more than 79,000 mothers, fathers, husbands,...
'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event. The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.
ccbiznews.com
Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant
A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births. The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals. CEO...
constructiondive.com
$1B Texas Harbor Bridge work resumes, completion delayed to 2025
Some construction on the Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas — where work was shut down over safety concerns earlier this summer — will resume as early as next week, following the resolution of one of five key design issues. Texas DOT and contractor Flatiron/Dragados announced during a...
KIII TV3
CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
Plans to upgrade power lines at Sinton Municipal golf course puts 75-year-old trees at risk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Management at the Sinton Municipal golf course were surprised to discover the plans to remove dozens of trees from the course. They said they were not a part of discussions to make the changes since they don't own the land, however they're trying to save the trees before it's too late.
City attempts to protect Naval Air Station Corpus Christi landing fields
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is working to protect Cabaniss Field from what is considered to be incompatible land development. The air field is used by the Navy as part of their pilot training program. The city will now be in control of some 52 acres.
Tap in, parents! Corpus Christi Parks & Rec to hold 'Parents' Night Out' Nov. 9th
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know that a holiday break for the kids often means an extra headache for the adults that care for them. Luckily for all you kid-havers out there, you're about to get a night off this Thanksgiving weekend. The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation...
Click2Houston.com
Corpus Christi sold its water to Exxon, gambling on desalination. So far, it is losing the bet.
CORPUS CHRISTI — Five years ago, when ExxonMobil came calling, city officials eagerly signed over a large portion of their water supply so the oil giant could build a $10 billion plant to make plastics out of methane gas. A year later, they did the same for Steel Dynamics...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2. The highway was...
