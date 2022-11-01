ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th. Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
High School Football PRO

Alice, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The H M King High School football team will have a game with Alice High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
bassmaster.com

Adams and O’Connell take the Day 1 lead at 2022 Redfish Cup

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Sean O’Connell of Mandeville, La., and Edward Adams of Metairie, La., dialed in a productive zone, made the right weather adjustments and turned in a two-fish limit of 16 pounds, 10 ounces to lead Day 1 of the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter.
ccbiznews.com

Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant

A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
constructiondive.com

$1B Texas Harbor Bridge work resumes, completion delayed to 2025

Some construction on the Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas — where work was shut down over safety concerns earlier this summer — will resume as early as next week, following the resolution of one of five key design issues. Texas DOT and contractor Flatiron/Dragados announced during a...
KIII TV3

CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
KIII 3News

