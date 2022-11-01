ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

A new code: Bellaire’s new computer science department

A powerlifting computer science teacher is in Room 1704. New teacher Jose Trejo has lifted weights since he was 13 but began powerlifting as a freshman at the University of Houston-Downtown. “I used to train for competitions when I was in college,” Trejo said. “It was offered at my school...
